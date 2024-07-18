Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for Nominating Committee for Board of Trustees of Montgomery College

MARYLAND, July 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 18, 2024—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants for the Nominating Committee for the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College. The terms of Ms. Lloyd-White and Mr. Jones have expired, and both have indicated they will apply for reappointment. Applications for these positions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

The committee consists of two members appointed by the County Executive, one by the Montgomery College Alumni Association and two by the County Council. The current Council representatives on the Committee are Kenneth Jones and Althea Lloyd-White. The terms are for two years. The Nominating Committee was established by state law and has no limit to the number of terms members can serve.

The Committee reviews applications for vacancies on the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College and submits recommendations to the governor, who makes the appointment. Approximately three committee meetings are held each year. Meeting dates and locations are arranged at the convenience of the entire committee. In the past, the Committee chairperson has requested that Committee members attend several Board of Trustees meetings.

Officers or employees of Montgomery College, or persons otherwise subject to the authority of the college, officers of any board or agency of the State of Maryland, officers of Montgomery County or any board or agency of Montgomery County, officers of any municipality located in Montgomery County or any board or agency of any municipality located in Montgomery County are ineligible for appointment to the committee.

County residents who know of and have an interest in meeting the higher education needs of the County and who have demonstrated an active interest in civic affairs are encouraged to apply.

Cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, political affiliation, telephone number and email address should be sent via email to [email protected] addressed to Council President Friedson, or sent via mail to Council President Friedson, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2024. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the applications and select applicants to interview.

Council staff may request a redacted resume or bio as part of the information shared with the public. Any interviews held are open to the public and will be televised, streamed live, and available on YouTube and Facebook.

