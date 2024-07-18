The New Legislation Aims to Regulate the Vape Market, Raising Concerns Among e-Potion Consumers and Businesses.

Sibiu, Romania, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold regulatory shift, the Romanian government has implemented an excise tax on nicotine-free e-liquids and vapes, which sparked intense debate among consumers and industry leaders. This new legislation, now in effect, seeks to tighten control over the booming vape market, raising widespread concerns about its impact on public health initiatives and business operations. Critics argue that the tax would discourage smokers from switching to safer alternatives, which they assert vaping has assumed in recent years, hence its booming industry. Businesses in this sector fear that the increased financial strain will hinder their growth and competitiveness in the market.

A spokesperson for e-Potion, a leading e-liquid manufacturer & vape retailer based in Sibiu, expressed his concerns about the new tax. "This excise tax increases the cost for consumers who are trying to quit smoking by using nicotine-free alternatives. It also places additional financial burdens on businesses like ours that have invested heavily in the vape market," he said.



e-Potion

Consumer advocates have expressed concerns that the recently implemented excise tax may adversely affect Romanian smokers who are trying to quit smoking. They warn that the tax may limit access to nicotine-free alternatives, which are essential for many in their journey to stop smoking.

In light of the new excise tax on nicotine-free e-liquids and vapes, e-Potion is developing strategic measures to support its customers and adapt to the evolving regulatory environment. The company is exploring various initiatives to mitigate the financial burden on consumers who rely on nicotine-free alternatives to quit smoking.

e-Potion is committed to continuing access to high-quality products like Veev and Elf Bar while advocating for fairer regulations with policymakers that balance consumer safety and accessibility. The company will work closely with industry stakeholders to ensure the voices of both businesses and consumers are heard.

Additionally, e-Potion is partnering with local health organizations to provide educational resources and support for smoking cessation. These collaborations combine expert guidance with access to high-quality products, such as Veev and Elf Bar, for a holistic approach to quitting smoking.

e-Potion, which offers popular vape products such as Veev and Elf Bar, has seen an increase in demand as smokers seek safer alternatives. The company is actively advocating for the availability and affordability of vape products, emphasizing their essential role in aiding smoking cessation.

"While we understand the need for regulation, it should not come at the cost of public health," the company representative emphasized.

Established in Sibiu, e-Potion has pioneered Romania’s vape industry, offering a wide range of e-liquids and vape devices. The company is known to provide high-quality vaping products and exceptional customer service. Despite the new excise tax, e-Potion remains focused on supporting its customers and navigating these regulatory changes.

For more information on how e-Potion leads the way in the vape industry, visit https://e-potion.ro/.

