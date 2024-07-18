Siebert Williams Shank Bolsters Taxable Fixed-Income Team with Key New Hires

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS) is strengthening its taxable fixed-income team with two key hires on its sales and trading desk. Roberto De Leon joins the corporate bond sales team as a Senior Vice President with a robust background in hybrids and corporate bonds, having previously worked at JPMorgan for 14 years. Paul Shapiro joins the firm as a Senior Vice President from Fifth Third Securities with deep experience in mortgage-backed securities.



SWS has made 10 new hires within its taxable fixed-income product group since 2023, demonstrating the firm’s growing commitment to investment-grade credit. This will lead to enhanced services, broader reach, and more robust capabilities, positioning the firm as a market leader in the diversity-owned dealer space.

“I’m thrilled with the expansion of our taxable fixed-income sales and trading operation at SWS,” said Matt Fijko, Head of Syndicate and Corporate Trading. “Siebert’s commitment to strategic growth, demonstrated through our significant hires, underscores our dedication to enhancing market presence and delivering superior services to our clients.”





Roberto De Leon

Based in the firm’s Boston office, Roberto De Leon will focus primarily on investment grade credit for the corporate bond sales team. At JPMorgan he had an international institutional client base, along with domestic coverage of middle market institutions, including RIAs, hedge funds, and insurance companies. His proficiency in market analysis and trading strategies is expected to enhance the team’s corporate bond sales capabilities significantly.





Paul Shapiro

Based in West Palm Beach, Paul Shapiro will focus on the execution of secondary/MBS trades for SWS’ taxable fixed-income desk. He spent the last 10 years managing Fifth Third Securities’ mortgage desk, where he conducted trading, marketing, and hedging risk for agency mortgage products. Shapiro has managed a diverse range of securitized products that will be instrumental in driving growth in that area.

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. Its mission is to exceed expectations through value-added results and leave a lasting impact on the sectors, corporations, and communities it serves. SWS counts 74 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

