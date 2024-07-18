ZeroOutages Wins 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough

Recognized by ChannelVision for Leading Innovation in Satellite Business-Class Internet Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroOutages, a leader in low earth orbit (LEO) satellite business-class internet solutions, proudly announces that ChannelVision has awarded it the 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award for BEKA – Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough Award. This accolade underscores ZeroOutages’ commitment to pioneering advancements and delivering exceptional internet solutions tailored for businesses.

ZeroOutages has set the industry benchmark with its unparalleled deployment of STARLINK satellite internet services, boasting more installations than any other vendor in their channel. This leadership is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing robust, high-speed connectivity solutions designed to meet the critical needs of modern enterprises.

“Receiving the Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision is a tremendous honour and validates our continuous efforts to innovate and provide cutting-edge internet solutions,” said [CEO/Spokesperson’s Name], CEO of ZeroOutages. “Our mission is to empower businesses with reliable, highly secure, high-performance connectivity, regardless of location.”

Unmatched Business-Class Internet Services

ZeroOutages’ business services are uniquely distinguished by several key features:

24×7 Phone Support : Ensuring customers have access to expert assistance anytime, day or night.

: Ensuring customers have access to expert assistance anytime, day or night. Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) : Guaranteeing reliability and performance that businesses can depend on.

: Guaranteeing reliability and performance that businesses can depend on. Static IP Addressing and Subnets : Providing secure and consistent internet addresses for critical business operations.

: Providing secure and consistent internet addresses for critical business operations. Dedicated L3 Network Overlay: Offering a specialized network layer to prioritize and secure business-critical applications.

With these comprehensive services, customers can achieve up to 2Gbps of high-speed, low-latency connectivity with latency under 50ms, accessible anywhere in North America. This performance is essential for businesses that require seamless internet service to support their operations, regardless of their geographical challenges.

Leading the Charge in STARLINK Deployments

ZeroOutages has leveraged STARLINK’s innovative technology to deliver exceptional connectivity solutions, making them the preferred partner for businesses seeking reliable satellite internet. The company’s extensive experience and expertise in deploying STARLINK have solidified its position as a market leader, enabling businesses to thrive with dependable and fast internet access.

About ZeroOutages

ZeroOutages is at the forefront of providing LEO satellite business-class internet solutions. The company’s innovative approach and comprehensive service offerings, including 24×7 support, SLAs, static IP addressing, subnets, and a dedicated L3 network overlay, ensure that businesses have access to the most reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions available. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, ZeroOutages continues to drive the industry forward.

For more information visit – www.zerooutages.com.



