Santiago Calatrava and John Zils to Receive 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards from Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat

Chicago, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) today announced the winner of its 2024 Lynn S. Beedle Lifetime Achievement Award: Santiago Calatrava, renowned architect, structural engineer, sculptor, and painter; and the winner of its 2024 Fazlur R. Khan Lifetime Achievement Award: John Zils, a distinguished structural engineer who worked at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) for more than 40 years and helped pioneer the bundled-tube design with Fazlur Khan. Calatrava and Zils will receive their awards and present at CTBUH’s annual international conference, New or Renew: Addressing the Density Dilemma, September 23–27, in London and Paris.

According to CTBUH CEO Javier Quintana de Una, “This year’s lifetime achievement awardees exemplify innovation and dedication in the field of tall building design and urban sustainability. Santiago Calatrava has seamlessly blended art and engineering to create iconic structures that redefine skylines and urban spaces across the globe. And John Zils, who has significantly advanced the structural design of skyscrapers, has helped make them more efficient and enduring. We are thrilled to honor these individuals’ exceptional contributions to the realm of livable vertical urbanism.”

Celebrated for his visionary designs, harmonizing architecture, engineering, art, and nature, Santiago Calatrava is known for paradigm-shifting projects such as the Turning Torso, in Sweden; the City of Arts and Sciences, in Valencia; and the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, in New York City. Calatrava has received a multitude of awards and accolades for his innovative approaches and aesthetic brilliance (read his complete bio here).

“Architecture and engineering are not merely technical professions; they are also artistic endeavors that shape our cities and our lives,” stated Calatrava. “Incorporating beauty, functionality, and sustainability into tall buildings is essential for creating spaces where people can thrive. I look forward to sharing my vision and experiences at the CTBUH conference.”

John Zils, a notable figure in structural engineering, has led numerous projects worldwide that range widely in scope and scale: while at SOM he was instrumental in the realization of the Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower), in Chicago; the Guggenheim Museum, in Bilbao; and the Hajj Terminal, in Jeddah, among many others. His expertise has helped push the boundaries of what is possible in high-rise design (read his complete bio here).

“The evolution of tall buildings is a testament to human ingenuity and our relentless pursuit of overcoming engineering challenges,” said Zils. “Understanding and reimagining structural systems is key to creating resilient and sustainable urban environments. I am excited to contribute to this vital dialogue at the CTBUH conference.”

Calatrava and Zils will engage in a moderated discussion during the closing plenary of the conference, on Thursday, September 25, when both will explore a wide range of topics, from their respective design philosophies to the transformative impact of their projects on urban environments around the world, as well as noteworthy advancements and the future of tall buildings.

The Lynn S. Beedle Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of tall buildings and the urban environment. These contributions significantly enhance cities and the lives of their inhabitants and may take any form, including completed buildings, research, technology, methods, ideas or industry leadership (view all previous Lynn S. Beedle Lifetime Achievement Awardees).

The Fazlur R. Khan Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual for proven excellence in technical design and/or research that makes a significant contribution to the design of tall buildings and the built urban environment. These contributions may be demonstrated as specific technical advances, innovations, design breakthroughs, building systems integration or innovative engineering systems (view all previous Fazlur R. Khan Lifetime Achievement Awardees).

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to smarter, more sustainable cities and a more viable future for global populations. CTBUH is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Shanghai, China, and Venice, Italy. CTBUH’s worldwide membership network includes companies from fields such as real estate development, architecture, engineering, cost consulting, building management and construction, among others. In addition to hosting leading industry events, CTBUH produces research and reporting on issues of significant consequence to its membership. Its most utilized asset is its building database, a compendium of detailed data, images and technical information on more than 30,000 tall buildings throughout the world. CTBUH is best known to the public as the arbiter of tall building height and the global authority that bestows titles such as the "World’s Tallest Building." For more information, please visit ctbuh.org.

