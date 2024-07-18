Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection Market Size to Reach USD 2.52 Bn by 2033

The global catheter related bloodstream infection market size is calculated at USD 1.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2.52 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2024 to 2033.

The global catheter related bloodstream infection market size was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 2.52 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways

North America dominated the catheter-related bloodstream infection market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By treatment type, the anti-microbial agents segment dominated the market in 2023.

By source of infection, the Coagulase-negative Staphylococcus segment dominated the market in 2023.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market.



Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection Market at a Glance

Catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) refer to bacterial infections caused by the catheter during hospitalization. The infections occur due to the catheter insertion site, duration, type, and frequency with which the catheter is accessed. CRBSI is the most common, expensive, and lethal complication of central venous catheterization. It has been demonstrated that the growth of biofilms on the surfaces of these catheters serves as an ideal environment for bacteria that cause bloodstream infection. Generally, anti-microbial agents are the most common choice of treatment for CRBSI. The catheter-related bloodstream infection market involves the diagnosis and treatment of such types of infections.

Increasing Chronic Disorders Augment the Growth of the Market

The increasing incidences of chronic disorders, especially kidney diseases, require hemodialysis, which further leads to the use of catheters in hospitalized patients. The catheters are used for a long duration in patients on hemodialysis. This potentiates the growth of microbes, leading to CRBSIs. Also, the increasing incidences of surgeries globally increase the chances of CRBSIs among hospitalized patients. This further potentiates catheter-related bloodstream infection market growth.

Antimicrobial Resistance as a Restraint for the Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection Market

CRBSIs are mainly treated using antimicrobials to combat the growth of microbes. The consistent and irresponsible use of antimicrobials results in resistance to the microbes. Antimicrobial drug resistance makes treating infections challenging or impossible. This raises the risk of infection spreading, serious illness, disability, and death. Antimicrobial resistance hinders the treatment of CRBSI, thereby increasing the risk of infection and incomplete treatment.

Artificial Intelligence as an Opportunity for the Market

The use of AI can facilitate the early detection of CRBSI. Generally, hospitals and healthcare facilities regularly monitor the signs of an elevated infection risk. However, maintaining these requires significant funding, experience, and training. Hence, AI could improve infection monitoring and high-risk patient protection in locations with limited resources.

In March 2024, researchers at Saint Louis University and the University of Louisville School of Medicine evaluated their AI-powered tools for monitoring hospital-associated infections. The tools were developed using ChatGPT Plus and an open-source large language model, Mixtral 8x7B.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the catheter-related bloodstream market growth globally. The rise in the incidence of chronic disorders, increasing surgeries, and healthcare facilities drive the market growth. Countries like the USA and Canada have advanced healthcare facilities and research and development activities. The cutting-edge research for novel drug discovery and drug delivery for treating CRBSI also accelerates market growth potential facilitating investments and funding in this region.

In November 2023, the USFDA approved DefenCath, a combination of taurolidine and heparin lock solution developed by CorMedix, an American pharmaceutical company, for the reduction of CRBSI in patients on hemodialysis.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period in the catheter-related bloodstream market. Countries like China, India, and Japan demonstrate the highest need for the prevention and control of CRBSI due to the increasing incidence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular and blood disorders, advanced healthcare facilities, and increasing awareness. Region-wise, Northeast China had the lowest incidence rates of CRBSI, whereas Eastern China reported the highest incidence rate.

Europe shows the anticipated growth for the CRBSI market. The increasing prevalence of the use of peripheral and central catheters increases the chances of infections among patients. This necessitates an increase in awareness of the prevention and control of CRBSI in the region. Additionally, there is a consistent rise in chronic disorders. The incidence rate of CRBSI is common in European countries like the UK, France, Italy, and Germany, which drives the market growth.

In February 2024, the UK medical device company Vygon developed an Expert Umbilical Catheter with an incorporated AgION antimicrobial. The technology was designed to defend the microbes and offer durable immunity against infections.

Major Breakthroughs in the catheter-related bloodstream infection market.

In May 2023, BD, a medical device company, announced the development of a PosiFlush SafeScrub, which is a prefilled saline flush syringe. The syringe consists of a disinfection unit at its tip to reduce microbial contamination caused due to CRBSI.

In January 2024, researchers at the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station announced the development of a catheter dressing to detect the presence of bacteria on the skin. The catheter dressing was attached to the catheter and contained wireless sensors for detecting bacterial growth.

In January 2024, Citius Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of enrollment for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for Mino-Lok. Mino-Lok which is a combination of minocycline and disodium edetate, showed positive results in phase 2 clinical trials for CRBSIs.

In May 2024, the WHO provided the world’s first guidelines to reduce catheter-related infections. It consisted of 14 good practice statements and 23 recommendations regarding catheter insertion, prevention, maintenance, and awareness of CRBSIs.

Segmental Insights:

Treatment Type Insights:

The anti-microbial agents segment held the largest share of the catheter-related bloodstream infection market in 2023. Anti-microbial agents are highly effective in preventing infections associated with catheters. These agents reduce the risk of colonization by bacteria and other pathogens, which are primary causes of bloodstream infections. Technological advancements in the development of anti-microbial agents have led to the creation of more effective and long-lasting products. This innovation has increased their adoption in medical settings.

Source of Infection Insights:

The coagulase-negative Staphylococcus segment led the market in 2023. They are known for their ability to form biofilms on the surfaces of medical devices, including catheters. Biofilms protect the bacteria from the host immune response and antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat and more persistent. Although CoNS are often less virulent than Staphylococcus aureus, they are still significant pathogens in immunocompromised patients and those with prolonged hospital stays, leading to a substantial number of CRBSI cases

Distribution Channel Insights:

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023. With the precise availability of healthcare professionals in hospital pharmacy settings support the segment’s expansion. Hospitals are the primary setting for catheter use, particularly for critically ill patients, surgical patients, and those requiring long-term intravenous therapy. This leads to a higher incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in hospitals compared to other settings. Hospitals, especially large and specialized ones, have more advanced healthcare infrastructure and resources to manage and treat infections. They have dedicated pharmacy departments that play a crucial role in procuring, storing, and dispensing medications and infection control products.

Top Companies in the Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection Market:

NitriCap Medical Inc.

Marvao Medical

CorMedix

CatheNect Medical Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Aurobindo Pharma



By Treatment Type

Anti-microbial Agents

Antibiotic Lock Therapy

By Source of Infection

Coagulase-negative Staphylococcus

S. aureus

Enteric Gram-negative Bacilli

Yeasts

Enterococci & Streptococci

Pseudomonas

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



