Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,749 in the last 365 days.

Verizon and the 49ers team up to give fans an opportunity to meet linebacker Fred Warner in San Jose

Event celebrates new partnership between Verizon and the San Francisco 49ers

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will host an exciting event at its Blossom Hill retail location in San Jose, featuring a special appearance by 49ers team captain Fred Warner. This event marks the celebration of a dynamic new partnership between Verizon and the San Francisco 49ers, aimed at enhancing the fan experience both on and off the field.

This event, scheduled for Monday, July 22, will give “The Faithful” and Verizon customers alike the opportunity to meet one of the league’s premier linebackers, Fred Warner. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience, including autograph signings, photo opportunities, and exclusive giveaways.

Event Details

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Time: 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Verizon Retail Store, 690 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose, CA 95123

"As a Bay Area native, I know firsthand that the 49ers are an important part of the local culture. That is why I’m extremely excited about Verizon joining forces with the 49ers to bring fans closer to the game - and players - they are so passionate about," said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President for Verizon. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unique experiences and connecting communities to what they love."

The collaboration between Verizon and the 49ers leverages Verizon's cutting-edge technology and the team's dedication to excellence. The partnership promises to deliver unique, money-can’t-buy experiences that will elevate the fan journey through Verizon Access rewards.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Heidi Flato
heidi.flato@verizon.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Verizon and the 49ers team up to give fans an opportunity to meet linebacker Fred Warner in San Jose

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more