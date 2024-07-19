CBS News "A Moment With…" Features JJ de La Torre CEO of Raven Discussing Business Disruption and Acceleration
We begin by conceptualizing new value propositions with our clients, creating opportunities to create revenue streams or evolve existing models. We then translate these ideas into practical solutions.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview on CBS News' "A Moment With…," Andrew Wilson engages with JJ de La Torre, CEO of Raven, delving into the distinctive strategies that position Raven as a trailblazer in business innovation and strategic disruption. The interview also showcases insights from Rob Hamblen, Chief Design Officer at Raven, enriching the discussion on Raven's profound impact on contemporary business practices.
JJ de La Torre, founder of Raven with extensive international experience, shared how his exposure to diverse cultures inspired Raven's role as a consultancy challenging conventions and driving transformative business strategies. With over two decades of global insights, de La Torre highlighted the critical role of adaptability in today’s dynamic business environment.
During the interview, de La Torre outlined Raven's three-step approach to innovation: "We begin by conceptualizing new value propositions with our clients, identifying opportunities to create new revenue streams or evolve existing models. We then translate these ideas into practical, market-ready solutions."
Rob Hamblen spotlighted Raven's impactful projects, including the development of a digital banking app for a traditional Mexican bank competing with Neobanks, and a data analytics initiative for a global bank targeting younger demographics.
The interview also provided insights into Raven’s plans, with de La Torre revealing ambitions for global expansion to meet growing client demand across the US, Northern Europe, and the Middle East.
This candid conversation not only unveils Raven's internal dynamics and innovative approaches but also underscores its rising influence in reshaping global businesses.
About Raven: Founded by JJ de La Torre, Raven is renowned for its bold approach to business strategy and innovation. Specializing in disrupting traditional models, Raven supports Fortune 500 companies and leading brands worldwide in reimagining their strategies and operations.
