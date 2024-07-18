Royal Jordanian Airlines and flydubai choose SKYPRO for innovative crew footwear
The shoes are specially designed to endure the long hours and challenging conditions faced by aviation professionals
This collaboration allows us to showcase our expertise in providing the best possible footwear for aviation professionals to excel in their roles.”LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisbon, July, 18th, 2024 – SKYPRO, the global pioneer in cutting-edge workwear and footwear, has announced two new partnerships with EMEA-based aviation giants: flydubai and Royal Jordanian Airlines.
— Thusshanta Jayaraathne, CEO at SKYPRO Dubai
Through this collaboration, SKYPRO Dubai will equip the airlines’ entire workforce – male and female cabin crew, pilots, and ground staff – with its innovative footwear.
WHY SKYPRO IS BECOMING THE FOOTWEAR OF CHOICE FOR AIRLINES IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Royal Jordanian and flydubai have chosen SKYPRO to outfit their teams because SKYPRO footwear is specifically engineered to meet the unique challenges encountered by airline personnel. Designed to endure long hours and demanding environments, SKYPRO footwear incorporates advanced features such as:
► Innovative technology: Incorporating advanced materials and designs for superior comfort and performance.
► World’s first certified shoes for aviation professionals: Undergoing rigorous testing and certification to ensure the highest quality standards.
► Premium materials: Utilizing innocuous calf leathers for comfort and durability.
► Advanced cushioning: Incorporating cushioned insoles that absorb up to 90% of shock impact energy.
► Safety features: Featuring anti-skid and anti-static properties to protect against hazards.
► Airport-friendly design: Utilizing alarm-free construction for convenient airport security procedures.
"We are thrilled to partner with brands of the caliber of flydubai and Royal Jordanian, airlines that are synonymous with excellence and exceptional service," said Thusshanta Jayaraathne, CEO at SKYPRO Dubai. "This collaboration allows us to showcase our expertise in providing the best possible footwear for aviation professionals to excel in their roles."
ABOUT SKYPRO
SKYPRO is a global Uniform Provider, recognized for its premium travel footwear by Forbes and its inclusion in the Financial Times' "FT 1000 Europe fastest growing companies". Its prestigious clientele encompasses major players like Emirates, NetJets, Norse, Flair, Royal Air Maroc, Crown Airlines, TAP, Qatar Airways Airlines, Mystic Cruises and Swedish Police, among others.
SKYPRO offers end-to-end uniforms solutions: design, production, uniform management system (mySKYPRO) and sustainable initiatives to reduce uniforms carbon footprint.
Throughout its journey, SKYPRO has consistently demonstrated innovation and meteoric expansion. In 2023, the company achieved remarkable milestones, including unprecedented revenue growth, a threefold increase in its workforce.
Priscila Picinini
SKYPRO
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram