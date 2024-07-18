Royal Jordanian Airlines and flydubai choose SKYPRO for innovative crew footwear

About

SKYPRO. Welcome to the Uniform Revolution. SKYPRO is a global leader in Uniform Supply, driving Digital Transformation and Sustainability within the industry. We specialize in the Design, Manufacturing, Management, Reuse, and Recycling of Uniforms and Footwear. Our turnkey uniform solutions cater to a wide range of industries, including Airlines, Ground Handling, Cruises, Railways, Security, Schools, Post Offices, Rent-a-Car, Healthcare, and more. Trusted by renowned companies like Emirates, Norse, NetJets, Flair, Qatar, and Royal Air Maroc, we have successfully completed projects for businesses of all sizes in over 50 countries worldwide. Schedule an interview with our experts: info@wearskypro.com SKYPRO Global. Tech. Eco. Human. Offices: Lisbon | Dubai | Atlanta corporate.wearskypro.com