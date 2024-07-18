Deadline Approaching for American Humane's Annual Hero Dog Awards Nominations

Known as the “Oscars” for canines, last year two of the finalists were from Missouri

Washington, D.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. (July 18, 2024) — The deadline is approaching for the American Humane—the country’s first national animal welfare organization—14th annual Hero Dog Awards. The nationwide competition searches for and recognizes America’s standout dogs. Winners are often ordinary four-legged companions that do extraordinary things—including saving lives on the battlefield, aiding their human best friend with sight or hearing, and overall contributing to the wellbeing of people.

In 2023, two of the finalists – including the winner, a Therapy Dog named Maverick, were from Missouri! As a six-year-old, 150-pound Great Dane who works with the USO, Maverick carries the weight of our nation’s heroes’ traumas, emotions, and injuries, offering solace and comfort.

The other 2023 Hero Dog Award Finalist from Missouri is Moxie! She is a service dog who consistently provides invaluable assistance to her owner, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of rare inherited conditions affecting connective tissue.

“Through the Hero Dog Awards, we honor and celebrate the immense hope, courage, and quality of life that dogs bring to our lives,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We look forward to sharing inspiring stories of these canines with the voting public so we can give our hero dogs the recognition they truly deserve.”

People across the U.S. can nominate their four-legged champions at HeroDogAwards.org.

Submit your application by Thursday, August 1, 20234 and if your dog has an extraordinary story they could be recognized as an official Hero Dog!

