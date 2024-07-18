Dr. Crystal Nelson Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Against All Odds”, Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Dr. Crystal Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE , GA, USA , July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Against All Odds," co-authored by Dr. Crystal Nelson alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 11th, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its impactful journey.



Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.



At the core of Against All Odds' success is Dr. Nelson’s compelling chapter, "Borrowing Hope”. Her story reveals moments of profound despair, unexpected grace, and the transformative power of unwavering hope, resonating deeply with readers facing their own trials.



Meet Dr. Crystal Nelson:

Dr. Crystal Nelson stands as a Board Certified and Licensed Psychiatrist, renowned for her groundbreaking contributions to mental health care. As CEO and founder of Georgia-based enterprises Blueprint Psychiatry and Blueprint TMS and Wellness Centers of America, Dr. Nelson has revolutionized behavioral health treatment with a personalized approach that integrates genetics, cutting-edge technology, and nutritional coaching. Her innovative methodologies have positively impacted over 4000 clients, earning widespread acclaim and numerous five-star reviews.



A recognized authority in her field, Dr. Nelson has been featured on Headline News with CNN and Fox, and her expertise has been highlighted in publications such as Working Mother, Voyage ATL, Canvas Rebel, and Atlanta Magazine. Named Top Doc Atlanta 2023 in psychiatry, Dr. Nelson continues to set benchmarks in mental health care through her commitment to excellence and patient-centered care.



Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Nelson is a sought-after speaker known for her engaging presentations on entrepreneurship, self-care, pharmacogenomics, and diverse mental health topics. Her recent publication, “A Blueprint to Better Mental Health,” underscores her role as a thought leader shaping the future of psychiatric care.



A graduate of Spelman College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Dr. Nelson completed her psychiatry residency at Virginia Commonwealth University and pursued advanced training in Geriatric Psychiatry at Emory University. She currently serves as an Adjunct Faculty Professor at Morehouse School of Medicine, imparting her knowledge to aspiring medical professionals.



In addition to her professional achievements, Dr. Nelson treasures moments spent with her husband Kenny and their three children, Kenny Jr., Jordyn, and Kenton, finding joy in dance, travel, and family adventures.



