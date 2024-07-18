AlayaCare Named Technology Platform of Choice by BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home infusion businesses, announced today that it is the technology partner of choice for independent specialty infusion pharmacy BioMatrix, serving approximately 10,000 unique patients across the United States.

BioMatrix needed to bring nursing and agency documentation all in one place, eliminating time spent on administrative tasks such as faxing and manual uploads. They also needed a solution that could handle scheduling, reporting, and mileage tracking for in-home visits and facilitate communication with nursing agencies. Access to notes and scheduling details in real-time will enable them to have more visibility into the nursing services being provided by our partner agencies and allow them to expand their patient volume through operational efficiency.

“AlayaCare has all of the necessary nursing operations built into the software that will allow BioMatrix to continue to provide top-notch infusion nursing services,” said David Kinard, Vice President of Nursing at BioMatrix. “Documenting patient care visits in a user-friendly online form, scheduling nurses within a single software, and automating the billing process will provide better outcomes to the patients and partners they serve. It will also increase productivity and improve visibility and communication for the interdisciplinary care team.”

With AlayaCare, BioMatrix can streamline collaboration with subcontracted nursing agencies using AlayaCare Marketplace, an integrated tool in AlayaCare Cloud, which allows organizations to send and receive patient referrals between providers. This eliminates unnecessary back and forth when coordinating and staffing cases, all within the AlayaCare platform.

AlayaCare facilitates seamless management of home infusion, enabling specialty pharmacies and nursing agencies to prioritize patient care over administrative tasks. The integrated platform allows for comprehensive management across the entire continuum of care. With features such as integration with pharmacy management systems, robust medication management, clinical documentation capabilities, and streamlined referral management between infusion nursing agencies, AlayaCare enhances operational efficiencies and boosts capacity for delivering high-quality infusion care.

"We're thrilled to welcome BioMatrix into our customer community, offering them an all-inclusive platform to streamline operational processes. Using tools like Marketplace empowers them to concentrate on their core strength — providing exceptional in-home infusion care," stated Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We look forward to watching their business grow and providing ongoing support with the tools and technology essential for their success."

About BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, is a trusted, independent specialty infusion pharmacy with decades of experience. Our compassionate care team helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. We work closely with our patients, as well as their family and their healthcare providers, throughout the patient journey, staying focused on continuity of care and optimal clinical outcomes. Every day, in every interaction, we are dedicated to making a difference in people's lives. Learn more at www.biomatrixsprx.com.

BioMatrix Press Contact:

Tara Marchese

Tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

954-908-7636

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

647-668-6369





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d121d28-78a6-439b-a6b3-fa69db08db14