Jostens presents the coveted WSOP Championship Bracelet, teeming with brilliant hand-set diamonds

Las Vegas, NV, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champion was presented with a custom championship bracelet from Jostens Wednesday, July 17 at the Main Event Final Table in Las Vegas. Jonathan Tamayo took home $10,000,000 along with the masterfully designed 2024 WSOP world champion bracelet created by Jostens, the leading custom jewelry designer and producer for professional, college, and high school champions across the country.

The prestige and elegance of the World Series of Poker is brought to life on the champions bracelet. At 445 grams of lustrous 10-karat yellow gold, featuring 2,235 stunning gemstones the bracelet features black and red stones in honor of the iconic color of card suits. The center of the bracelet can be removed to display a souvenir poker chip set with diamonds.

ABOUT JOSTENS
Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com. 

Peter Lai
Jostens
952-830-3230
Peter.Lai@jostens.com

