LevLane Advertising Announces Award-Winning Chris Moreira as Chief Creative Officer

The agency's new creative officer, formerly of Leo Burnett Sydney, CP+B Miami and Saatchi & Saatchi NY, assumed his role on July 8





PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LevLane Advertising, one of Philadelphia's largest independent full-service advertising agencies, today announced the appointment of Chris Moreira as its new chief creative officer (CCO).

Prior to LevLane, Moreira led globally renowned creative teams at agencies such as Leo Burnett Sydney, JWT Sydney, Crispin Porter + Bogusky Miami and Saatchi & Saatchi New York. His work has garnered numerous accolades, including prestigious awards from Cannes Lions, The Webby Awards, One Show and Clios.

Throughout his career, Moreira has worked with brands such as Best Buy, McDonald’s, P&G, Subaru, Tecate and Walmart. He has been involved in numerous high-profile campaigns, including the Smirnoff “Start Pure” campaign with Pharrell Williams.

Most recently, Moreira has been freelancing with top consumer and DTC brands at Droga5, SS+K, Translation, R/GA and Salesforce, further honing his skills in cultivating a culture of “empowered creativity.”

"Chris' approach and commitment to creativity and collaboration have been the heart and soul behind many high-profile and successful ad campaigns," shared Bruce Lev, founder and CEO of LevLane. "Welcoming him into this role marks a significant milestone for us as we blend our traditional creative expertise with cutting-edge technological advancements."

LevLane's comprehensive services include creative and branding, digital strategy, social media, content marketing, public relations, web development, marketing automation, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), programmatic media, media planning and buying, and data and analytics.

“LevLane's independent family-owned culture is a major selling point for someone coming from a large agency,” Moreira said. “Working at an independent agency allows for more flexibility and creativity without the limitations of large corporate structures, and I'm eager to work with this talented team to show that Philly is a leader in creativity for the advertising world."

About LevLane

LevLane Advertising is a full-service independent advertising agency headquartered in Philadelphia that has been building brands people love for nearly 40 years. The award-winning agency integrates traditional creative expertise with cutting-edge digital capabilities in its services, including search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), programmatic media, strategy, creative and branding, media and analytics, social media, content marketing, and public relations.

For more information about LevLane and its capabilities, connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lauren Stralo

PR Director

lstralo@levlane.com

484-747-0172

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fea6940-4f27-4b3b-afba-c93d545eb488