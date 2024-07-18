Shonda Smith Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Against All Odds' Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Shonda Smith

RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable success of "Against All Odds," co-authored by Shonda Smith alongside acclaimed motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide.

Released on July 11th, 2024, the book has soared to Amazon Best-Seller status, securing rankings across various categories.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories.

Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the heart of Against All Odds' is Shonda Smith’s poignant chapter, "From Trauma to Triumph." Shonda's story unfolds with vivid clarity, recounting her journey from a turbulent childhood to becoming a beacon of hope and empowerment for others.

Meet Shonda Smith:

Originally from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Shonda Smith brings a wealth of experience and passion for uplifting youth. With an esteemed 18-year career as a Licensed Elementary School Teacher spanning South Carolina and North Carolina, Shonda has dedicated herself to nurturing and empowering young minds. Alongside her role as a wife and devoted mother of five, Shonda thrives in the realms of entrepreneurship and community service.

Shonda's chapter in "Against All Odds" reflects on her upbringing in the warm embrace of her grandmother’s who provided unconditional love amidst hardship. From navigating childhood traumas to achieving academic excellence and professional success, Shonda's narrative is a testament to resilience and the transformative power of faith.

As the founder of "The Queen In Me" an empowerment program and a successful real estate entrepreneur at HOMEmade By Shonda, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Shonda continues to inspire and empower girls and women worldwide. Her dedication to fostering self-love, confidence, and purpose resonates through her motivational speaking engagements, online courses, and queen-like empowering events.

To learn more about Shonda Smith and her inspirational journey, visit her website at: TheQueeninMe.com

To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE