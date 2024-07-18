DeLisa Branch-Nealy Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Against All Odds”, Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - DeLisa Branch-Nealy

ALBANY, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Against All Odds, co-authored with DeLisa Branch-Nealy, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide.

The book, which was launched on July 11th, 2024, has reached an extraordinary milestone by achieving Amazon Best-Seller status.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the core of Against All Odds' success is DeLisa’s compelling chapter, "Mircales in the Valley” In this chapter, DeLisa demonstrates the unwavering strength of family bonds and the transformative power of faith amidst adversity.

Meet DeLisa Branch-Nealy:

DeLisa Branch-Nealy brings a wealth of experience and diversity to her endeavors. With a distinguished 37-year career as a Registered Nurse, she specialized for 33 years in surgery and served 4 years in the USAF. DeLisa's expertise spans various medical fields, including Breast Cancer, Ophthalmic, and Neurosurgery, with a focus on Plastic and Microsurgery. A proud graduate of Howard University and a veteran of the United States Air Force, DeLisa embodies discipline and commitment in both her professional endeavors and personal passions.

Beyond her medical career, DeLisa is an integral member of The Chinyakare Ensemble, a traditional Zimbabwean music and dance band, where she has performed for over 18 years. Through her artistry, she celebrates her heritage and shares the vibrancy of African culture, blending her medical expertise with her love for music and dance.

DeLisa's dedication extends to her personal life, where she shares a strong bond with her husband, Mike Nealy, also a Howard University alumnus. Together for over 31 years, they exemplify mutual respect and shared values of education and dedication.

As the founder of "DeLisa's Life Dance," a health coaching business, DeLisa promotes holistic wellness and positivity beyond the medical field. Her multifaceted interests, including music, fashion, writing, and teaching, highlight her dynamic personality and lifelong commitment to learning and growth.

Transitioning from acute care nursing to focus on her coaching business, speaking engagements, and writing, DeLisa leverages her diverse experiences to inspire and empower others. Her journey, characterized by resilience and determination, serves as a testament to the transformative power of faith, perseverance, and embracing one's unique identity.

For more information about DeLisa Branch-Nealy and her journey, visit her website at www.delisaslifedance.com.

To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE