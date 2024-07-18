Takeda’s Eohilia Sees Strong Early Adoption and Growth Potential in Eosinophilic Esophagitis, According to Spherix Global Insights

Impacts of Eohilia’s short-term 12-week label are still unfolding, but prescribers express interest in continuing consecutive treatment courses.

EXTON, PA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In February of this year, Takeda’s Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension) received FDA approval as the first and only oral therapy for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in patients aged 11 and older. This follows the approval of Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab) in 2022. Recent analysis from Spherix Global Insights’ Launch Dynamix™: Eohilia in EoE study indicates that, despite being on the market for only a few months, Eohilia has already made significant strides in adoption and is poised for rapid growth.

At approximately three months post-launch, EoE treaters in the analysis (n=63 US gastroenterologists and n=12 US allergists) report trial rates comparable to Dupixent at a similar post-launch timeframe, with over half already experienced in prescribing Eohilia. Additionally, the breadth of patient initiations for Eohilia surpasses that of its biologic competitor at the three-month milestone.

Takeda’s brand is also poised for significant growth and market penetration. Six-month projections indicate a user base comparable to Dupixent's, with EoE patient share for Eohilia expected to increase fourfold.

As a recently approved product in a condition with a substantial unmet need, Eohilia’s expected efficacy and an improved approach to the administration of a trusted compound are key factors driving uptake. As one physician shared, “I have probably started six or seven patients on Eohilia. I am excited to have this drug. I have been treating this disease for 15 to 20 years and using topical steroids for most of that time. This is an improvement over what we had, and I am going to use more of it going forward.”

The direct impacts on Dupixent from increased adoption of Eohilia are yet to materialize, though a majority of respondents indicate that they expect Eohilia to delay their use of Dupixent in EoE patients. Furthermore, two-fifths of the most recent Eohilia prescriptions would have been for Dupixent had Takeda’s brand not been available.

One key concern among EoE market observers is the potential impact of Eohilia's 12-week treatment label. Although it is still early in the launch phase to assess how consecutive treatment courses will be managed, a significant number of prescribers have indicated a preference for continuing treatment immediately after the initial 12-week period. Looking ahead at their plans, one treating physician offers, “It's enough time for induction, but it's not enough time for long-term maintenance, because if you just treat a patient for 12 weeks and you stop the treatment, the disease will come back…So this is a scenario that I'm going to encounter very shortly because the six patients or so are all up for their repeat endoscopies. I'm probably going to do one of two things: After I repeat a scope, and if they are indeed in remission, I'm going to probably reduce [Eohilia] to once a day off-label. If the insurance does not cover, I'll switch them to sort of generic budesonide.”

Spherix will continue to monitor Eohilia’s uptake, including the persistence of consecutive prescriptions, and launch performance comparisons via the Launch Dynamix™ service. Additionally, Spherix will explore gastroenterologist and allergist perspectives on the overall EoE market and pipeline products in its upcoming Market Dynamix™ service.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

