Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Another Southern California Company

Low Voltage Integrated Systems has joined the Sciens platform, adding to their existing SoCal capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) announced it has added Vista, California-based Low Voltage Integrated Systems (“LVIS”) to its continuously growing family of fire and life safety companies.



With already-established locations in the NorCal and SoCal areas, LVIS further increases Sciens’ presence in the state of California. This partnership also allows LVIS to offer its customers even more resources and expertise, while leveraging Sciens’ North American capabilities.

“We chose to partner with Sciens to become part of a platform that can serve our customers locally, regionally, and nationally. Combined with the global experience and capital support of Sciens, LVIS can now invest to expand and tap into the capabilities of the Sciens network to bring even more value to our customers,” said Mike Arguijo, co-owner and president of Low Voltage Integrated Systems. “We’re excited to expand our footprint with Sciens as our new partner.”

Together with John Mongillo, Mike Arguijo took over Low Voltage Integrated Systems in 2002 with a core focus on fire alarm in the commercial office space. As business grew, their areas of expertise expanded to CCTV, access control, and intercom for various markets, including K-12 education, biomedical, industrial, and higher education. Their team of professionals specializes in the design, installation, and servicing of customized low voltage systems.



“LVIS is yet another example of a quality addition to the Sciens portfolio of companies,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Their solid reputation in Southern California pairs perfectly with our existing operations in this part of the state, allowing us to offer our customers even more amazing service, as well as creating more growth opportunities for our valued employees.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Low Voltage Integrated Systems

Established in 2002 in Vista, California, Low Voltage Integrated Systems (LVIS) is a group of is a group of industry professionals with over 40 years combined industry experience, specializing in the design, installation, and servicing of customized low voltage systems. They cover all aspects of fire-life safety, including fire alarm, special hazard, security, access control & cameras, public address, clock & intercom, and sound and multi-media systems. For more information, please visit: https://www.sdlvis.com/index.html.

