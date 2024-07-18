Lone Star PACE Hires Tenured Communications Strategist to Lead Marketing Efforts

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leading administrator of Texas’ Property Assessed Clean Energy program, is pleased to announce the appointment of award-winning journalist and editorial strategist Olivia Lueckemeyer as the company's director of marketing and media relations.



Olivia brings more than a decade of strategic communications experience to Lone Star PACE. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing campaigns to educate property owners, capital providers and municipalities about the benefits of PACE. She will also focus on increasing the firm's visibility to attract new business and strengthen relationships within the industry.

“We are thrilled to have Olivia on our team,” said Lee McCormick, president of Lone Star PACE. “Her deep understanding of media strategy and her longstanding commitment to informing the public make her the ideal leader to advance our marketing efforts. Olivia’s insights and expertise will allow us to expand our reach and achieve our growth objectives as we continue to help stakeholders harness the benefits of PACE.”

Olivia joins Lone Star PACE after a successful career in journalism, having most recently served as a senior reporter for Bisnow, where she covered commercial real estate. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Loyola University New Orleans. Her work has been recognized by several industry groups, including the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

“Joining Lone Star PACE in this capacity is an incredible opportunity to leverage my media experience to drive positive change,” Lueckemeyer said. “I am honored to be part of a mission-driven organization actively shaping the future of Texas' built environment through this proven financing tool."

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for city and county Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs in Texas. We help local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and trade associations promote economic development and conservation by facilitating C-PACE projects with property owners, PACE lenders, contractors and other stakeholders. Our goal is to promote energy and water conservation and increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings for property owners. For more information, visit LoneStarPACE.com.

Contact: Olivia Lueckemeyer olivia@lonestarpace.com