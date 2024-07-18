Application Period for Tree-Planting Project Funding Open

Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative Seeks Proposals

The Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI) is seeking funding requests for tree-planting projects that will be completed in 2025.

Gov. John Carney launched TEDI in November, 2021 with a goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. To date, almost 200,000 trees have been planted. TEDI is a partnership that includes the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, the Urban and Community Forestry (UFC) programs in the Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service and other stakeholders.

Trees are natural champions, playing a critical role in helping fight climate change, and also improving air and water quality, preserving soil and supporting wildlife.

“Offsetting carbon emissions by preserving forests, croplands, wetlands and urban greenspaces that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere provide a cost-effective, temporary or long-term carbon storage solution,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “TEDI plays an essential role in helping us reach our greenhouse gas reduction goals, along with transitioning to clean energy sources, energy efficiency and clean transportation as identified in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan.”

Funding requests can include multiple projects and may range from $10,000 to $90,000. Non-governmental organizations with 501(c)(3) status, state agencies, conservation districts, counties and municipalities, public school districts, private K-12 schools, colleges and universities and business entities responsible for corporate campuses are eligible to apply.

A total of approximately $240,000 will be awarded in October.

Combined with other funding sources, community efforts and individual plantings, approximately 225,000 trees will have been planted by the end of 2024, nearly a quarter of the way toward the program’s goal of 1 million trees.

The Applications must be submitted to DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy by 5 p.m. Monday, August 26. Visit the TEDI website under the “Funding Opportunities” subhead for more information on the program and call for proposals requirements, or email questions to TEDI@delaware.gov.

Anyone planting trees on their property can help TEDI reach its goal by going online to de.gov/tedi and entering their plantings on the TEDI Tracker. The website also includes information on funding from other TEDI partners, as well as tips on native species, proper planting techniques and how to care for trees.

