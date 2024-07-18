$WEN and TOYMAK3RS Debut Limited Edition Collectible Toy That Unlocks Unique Cross-Chain NFTs Using Jellybean™ Technology

Revolutionary Jellybean™Technology Bridges Solana and Aptos Blockchains, Bringing $WEN Phygital Collectibles to Life through Seamless Interoperability!

New York, NY, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOYMAK3RS™, the award-winning collectible toy studio, are revolutionizing the collectible toy industry with their limited edition WEN toy that leverages Jellybean™ technology to connect the Solana and Aptos blockchains to reward toy owners with unique digital collectibles. Partnering with $WEN, a leading project on the Solana blockchain, TOYMAK3RS has created an ultra limited-edition plush toy that unlocks one of three unique $WEN digital collectibles on the Aptos blockchain. These limited-edition collectible toys are available for a limited time period of 10 days, starting today.





$WEN, known for its innovative presence in the blockchain space, has joined forces with TOYMAK3RS™ to design and create an iconic collectible toy that leverages Jellybean’s digital connect technology to enhance the collectible experience by unlocking one of three unique NFTs, each with different rarity. This partnership underscores the flexibility and power of the Aptos blockchain, enabling smooth integration across various blockchain ecosystems.

"With Jellybean, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the collectibles industry," said Bart Lipski, CEO of Jellybean. "Our technology not only connects disparate blockchain ecosystems but also creates new avenues for creativity and engagement, and TOYMAK3RS will leverage this to bring unique and innovative collectibles to market."

TOYMAK3RS is renowned for collaborating with artists, celebrities, and iconic brands to create premium collectible toys characterized by unmatched design, speed, precision and quality. The recent unveiling of Jellybean™, a collector and fan focussed physical-to-digital experience technology, co-developed with engineers from Aptos Labs, marks a significant leap forward in the collectibles industry. Jellybean™ technology debuted in April with their commemorative deadmau5 toy line, showcasing its potential and versatility by enhancing the toys with fan-centric digital experiences, unlocked by scanning the toy.

"By integrating Jellybean technology into our toys, we are setting a new standard for phygital collectibles," said Natalie Rebot, Chief Brand Officer at TOYMAK3RS™. "Our WEN plush collectible leverages Jellybean’s digital connect technology to unlock one of three unique digital collectibles, only accessible to the owners of the toy. This is a game-changer for collectors and fans alike."

Chris Price, Head of Business Development: Media & Entertainment at Aptos Labs, stated, "TOYMAK3RS’ expertise, combined with Jellybean's technology is a powerful combination that will empower collectors to seamlessly integrate their physical and digital worlds, setting a new standard for the collectibles market. Aptos Labs is proud to support this innovative venture, pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

The new WEN toy will be launching July 18th at 11am EST and will only be available for a limited time; it can be purchased at shop.wenwencoin.com. Collectors and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates and prepare for a revolutionary experience in the world of collectibles.

For more information about TOYMAK3RS and their upcoming collaborations, please visit www.TOYMAK3RS.com .

About TOYMAK3RS™

TOYMAK3RS™ boasts a dynamic team of accomplished artists, designers, and entrepreneurs, each with a stellar track record of selling millions of toys worldwide and garnering multiple prestigious awards. Our expertise spans the entire journey of premium toy creation, from initial conception to meticulous manufacturing and final completion. Leveraging our extensive experience and robust industry network, we consistently deliver top-tier, premium quality products.

TOYMAK3RS' creative endeavors in toy production don't just stop at crafting toys. They've innovatively facilitated connections between musicians, artists, influencers, and their fan bases, effectively transforming enthusiasts into avid collectors. Through the groundbreaking launch of Jellybean™ powered by Aptos, TOYMAK3RS seamlessly merges the realms of physical and digital, presenting fans with an unparalleled, exclusive digital experiences that allows for dynamic interaction with their products and unlocks unique and rewarding fan experiences.

About Jellybean™

Jellybean™ transforms ordinary products into exclusive immersive digital experiences for collectors and fans with a simple tap or scan of the product. Utilizing our proprietary technology, powered by the Aptos blockchain's cutting-edge features, Jellybean™ ensures the integrity and authenticity of every collectible item, offering users authentic, verifiable digital ownership and engaging experiences. Jellybean™ enables top brands and creators to deliver immersive digital experiences that delight their fans with early access passes, exclusive discount codes, unreleased content/music, live streams, and much more!

For more information or to request an interview:

hello@toymak3rs.com | jellybean.xyz | toymak3rs.com

Bart Lipski bart@toymak3rs.com