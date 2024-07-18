3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Outlook Report 2024 | Report which provides an in-depth analysis Based on Regions, Applications – Exactitude Consultancy

The global 3D Semiconductor Packaging market is anticipated to grow from USD 10.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.23 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market.

The 3D semiconductor packaging market globally is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period (2023-2030). Demand for high performance computing has been increasing, with more advanced artificial intelligence and various add-ons on innovative computing applications. The basic need for these 3D semiconductor packaging is ensuring a high processing powered solution by ensuring that minimal power is consumed.

The rise in smartphone usage has heightened the demand for integrated circuits, necessitating sturdy packaging for enhanced functionality. The market for sophisticated packaging is expected to grow as wireless gadgets and the Internet of Things become more prevalent.

Semiconductor packaging chips are crucial for protection and compatibility with other devices. Advanced techniques like 3D and fan-out packaging have emerged to meet these advancements and meet the needs of semiconductor devices.

Three segments make up the 3D semiconductor packaging market: technology, material, and geography. 3D Through Silicon Via (TSV), which uses semiconductor dies to create vertical interconnects that improve performance and data transfer, currently holds the biggest market share. Advanced computer systems and high-performance electronics benefit greatly from this technique.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Trends

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in semiconductor packaging technologies, such as 3D IC and Fan-Out Packaging, enhance performance, reduce power consumption. The demand for smaller and more efficient electronic devices is driving the growth of advanced semiconductor packaging, which enables the miniaturization of semiconductor components.

The complexity of semiconductor designs, including 3D packaging, is a key factor, as advanced packaging techniques accommodate intricate designs, enabling higher levels of integration and functionality.

The expansion of new applications in areas like 5G, IoT, and AI is fueling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging, as these applications often require specialized packaging solutions for optimal performance.

Technological advancements in semiconductor packaging technologies, such as 3D IC and Fan-Out Packaging, enhance performance, reduce power consumption, and improve efficiency, attracting manufacturers to invest in advanced solutions.

The increasing complexity of semiconductor devices, such as heat dissipation, interconnect density, and system integration, also drives the need for advanced packaging techniques.

The proliferation of electronic components in automobiles, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and the rapid expansion of 5G technology also fuel the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging in telecommunication infrastructure.

Outsourcing to specialized Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers is fostering market growth, allowing companies to focus on core competencies while benefiting from packaging specialists' expertise.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Key Players

Intel Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

GlobalFoundries Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

SK Hynix Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL)

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Broadcom Inc.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Recent Developments:

January 8, 2024: For CES 2024, Samsung Electronics has shown its most recent QLED, MICRO LED, OLED, and Lifestyle display lineups. The next-generation AI processor in the new ranges aims to alter the potential of smart displays. The lineups, which emphasise motivating and enabling individual lifestyles, also include enhanced picture and sound quality, AI-powered capabilities, and Samsung Knox.

January 24, 2024: Intel Corporation has opened Fab 9, its cutting-edge factory in Mexico. It has announced 3.5 billion USD investment to equip its New Mexico operations for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies including Intel’s breakthrough 3D packaging technology. It offers flexible options for combining multiple chops that are optimized for performance, cost as well as power.

February 25, 2024: At MWC 2024, Intel revealed its Edge Platform, a modular software platform that speeds up time-to-scale deployment and lowers total cost of ownership by empowering businesses to create, launch, run, protect, and manage edge and AI applications at scale with cloud-like simplicity.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Technology

3D Through silicon via

3D Package on Package

3D Fan Out Based

3D Wire Bonded

By Material

Organic Substrate

Bonding Wire

Lead frame

Encapsulation Resin

Ceramic Package

Die Attach Material

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East Asia & Africa

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2030

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

Company financial

