Junk Doctors Celebrates Over 50 Million Pounds of Junk Removed and 50,000 Jobs

Junk Doctors, a budget-friendly junk removal and hauling service for furniture, appliances, yard waste, cleanouts, and mattresses in North Carolina, is thrilled to announce that it has removed over 50 million pounds of junk and reached the 50,000 jobs milestone. This impressive achievement showcases the company’s dedication to offering the industry’s best customer service and ensuring every item is removed quickly and carefully.

Junk Doctors began with a pickup truck and trailer in 2012 with Lee Godbold and Christian Fowler. Two early 20s students at Wake Tech. It has now grown to 17 trucks in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greensboro and recently celebrated job number 50,000.

The top North Carolina junk removal company is proud to be able to recycle and donate a very large portion of the over 50 million pounds of junk and trash it has picked up over the years. Founder Lee Godbold says: “Our landfill diversion program is something we are proud of. Allowing items to be reused by people that can need them or recycled into something else, rather than going into the landfill, is a major goal of ours and something we are proud of.”

Junk Doctors has earned an impressive reputation for upholding excellence in every detail of its work, from removing items quickly and effectively, offering an up-front price with no hidden fees, to getting in touch with customers within 24 hours to discuss their uniquely customized junk removal or hauling service.

Prioritizing a seamless and stress-free process for each and every job with its experienced team, Junk Doctors delivers a range of reliable and efficient services in North Carolina. These include:

Junk Removal Service: For both residential and commercial customers, the highly rated waste removal company’s junk removal service helps to dispose of miscellaneous household and office junk, such as TVs and electronics, appliances, furniture, and general junk, to help effectively declutter a space.

Hot Tub Removal: Whether customers need to remove a broken or unused jacuzzi, Junk Doctors delivers a trusted hot tub removal service in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greensboro that ensures high-quality and flexible appointments.

Hoarding Cleanouts: With years of junk removal experience, the leading junk removal experts use the utmost discretion and compassion during hoarding cleanouts to offer a solution that makes the cleanout process less stressful.

Apartment Services: Junk Doctors specializes in providing top-tier apartment junk removal services, tailored to meet the unique needs of apartment owners and managers in the area. The skilled team is well-equipped to handle the various challenges of apartment junk, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience for every customer.

With clearly marked trucks, a professional team and a devotion to providing exceptional customer service, there’s a reason Junk Doctors has become the largest local junk removal company in North Carolina and has reached its extraordinary milestones.

Junk Doctors invites North Carolina residents who are tired of clutter in their homes to request their appointment online or call their team today for a free quote and hassle-free junk removal solution.

Established in 2011, Junk Doctors is a budget-friendly junk removal and hauling services for furniture, appliances, yard waste, cleanouts, and mattresses in North Carolina. With an experienced team committed to customer satisfaction and building long-lasting working relationships, Junk Doctors has become renowned for turning a potentially complicated and stressful process into an easy, fun experience.

To learn more about Junk Doctors and its celebration of removing over 50 million pounds of junk and reaching the 50,000 jobs milestone, please visit the website at https://junkdrs.com/.

