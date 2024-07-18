Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,744 in the last 365 days.

Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $4.45 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

“Truxton’s second quarter performance was strong in our core businesses, especially our wealth management component,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “The durability of our model and the value of our service to clients were again emphasized as we grew earnings despite a number of one-time items that were a net negative to our bottom line.”  

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was up $395 thousand over the first quarter of 2024 and $763 thousand over the second quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 94% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 96% and 93%, for the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. Non-interest income for the quarter included hedge termination fees received by the bank that more than offset the loss on the sale of the hedged security.
  • Non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $712 thousand compared to the prior quarter, driven by fraud losses of $733 thousand. Almost all this expense was related to a wire fraud incident for which the Bank is pursuing recovery.
  • Our headquarters relocation in late May drove occupancy and professional services higher for the second quarter, while the depreciation of leasehold improvements, furniture and equipment will remain higher going forward.
  • Loans declined by 2% to $648 million at quarter end compared to $660 million on March 31, 2024, and were up 3% compared to $628 million on June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits declined by 1% from $850 million at March 31, 2024, to $840 million at June 30, 2024, but were 6% higher in comparison to $790 million at June 30, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.75%, an increase of 13 basis points from the 2.62% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 21 basis points from the 2.54% recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.32% in the second quarter of 2024, down from 3.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and up from 2.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.2 million at quarter end June 30, 2024, compared to $6.3 million at March 31, 2024, and $6.0 million at June 30, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $438 thousand, $374 thousand, and $511 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.45% at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.40% at March 31, 2024, and 10.39% at June 30, 2023. Book value per common share was $31.85, $30.62, and $27.01 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • During the six months ended June 30, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.86 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 15 thousand shares of its common stock for $964 thousand, an average price of $63.79 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com
 Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
   


 
Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30,
2024*		 March 31,
2024*		 June 30,
2023*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,494   $ 4,909   $ 30,617  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   3,851     34,361     2,848  
Federal funds sold   -     6,733     1,705  
Cash and cash equivalents   12,345     46,003     35,171  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   490     490     250  
Securities available for sale   286,977     256,517     272,474  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   648,300     659,622     627,576  
Allowance for credit losses   (6,234 )   (6,324 )   (5,982 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   38     48     80  
Net loans   642,104     653,346     621,674  
       
Bank owned life insurance   11,512     10,865     10,698  
Restricted equity securities   1,802     1,822     5,011  
Premises and equipment, net   3,406     2,089     575  
Accrued interest receivable   4,744     4,522     11,782  
Deferred tax asset, net   5,386     5,576     6,623  
Other assets   16,633     16,484     1,387  
       
Total assets $ 985,399   $ 997,714   $ 965,644  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 115,699   $ 126,838   $ 152,071  
Interest bearing   724,251     723,645     637,595  
Total deposits   839,950     850,483     789,665  
       
Federal funds purchased   283     -     -  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   5,000     5,570     3,780  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,250     3,250     16,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances   20,000     22,700     55,000  
Subordinated debt   14,213     14,514     14,946  
Other liabilities   10,919     11,712     7,083  
Total liabilities   892,615     908,229     886,974  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 290   $ 290   $ 289  
Additional paid-in capital   31,381     31,881     31,743  
Retained earnings   63,782     65,035     53,884  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (11,517 )   (12,055 )   (15,989 )
Net Income $ 8,848   $ 4,334   $ 8,743  
Total shareholders' equity   92,784     89,485     78,670  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 985,399   $ 997,714   $ 965,644  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  June 30,
2024*		   March 31,
2024*		   June 30,
2023*		   June 30,
2024*		   June 30,
2023*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 5,206     $ 4,907     $ 4,442     $ 10,113     $ 8,613  
Service charges on deposit accounts   91       91       139       182       276  
Securities gains (losses), net   (213 )     0       0       (213 )     58  
Bank owned life insurance income   62       58       54       120       106  
Other   387       81       133       468       228  
Total non-interest income   5,532       5,137       4,769       10,670       9,281  
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 10,459     $ 10,357     $ 9,107     $ 20,816     $ 17,594  
Taxable securities   2,933       2,599       2,267       5,532       4,221  
Tax-exempt securities   207       188       217       395       450  
Interest bearing deposits   408       231       55       639       117  
Federal funds sold   60       41       18       101       29  
Other interest income   52       27       134       79       195  
Total interest income   14,119       13,441       11,798       27,559       22,606  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   6,939       6,450       4,938       13,389       9,155  
Short-term borrowings   327       618       52       945       110  
Long-term borrowings   13       15       817       28       1,054  
Subordinated debentures   188       188       194       376       388  
Total interest expense   7,467       7,270       6,001       14,737       10,706  
                   
Net interest income   6,652       6,171       5,797       12,822       11,900  
                   
Provision for credit losses   (27 )     (6 )     15       (33 )     74  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,679       6,177       5,782       12,855       11,826  
                   
Total revenue, net   12,211       11,315       10,550       23,526       21,107  
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   3,897       4,076       3,663       7,973       7,429  
Occupancy   484       453       314       937       600  
Furniture and equipment   73       4       20       77       45  
Data processing   439       418       455       857       882  
Wealth management processing fees   208       214       176       422       352  
Advertising and public relations   48       34       35       82       81  
Professional services   272       209       54       481       169  
FDIC insurance assessments   120       190       75       310       150  
Other   1,048       278       279       1,326       676  
Total non interest expense   6,589       5,877       5,070       12,466       10,384  
                   
Income before income taxes   5,621       5,438       5,481       11,059       10,722  
                   
Income tax expense   1,107       1,104       1,028       2,211       1,979  
                   
Net income $ 4,514     $ 4,334     $ 4,453     $ 8,848     $ 8,743  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.55     $ 1.49     $ 1.53     $ 3.03     $ 3.01  
Diluted $ 1.55     $ 1.48     $ 1.53     $ 3.03     $ 3.00  
         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.        
                   



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30,
2024*		 March 31,
2024*		 June 30,
2023*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share:      
Basic $1.55   $1.49   $1.53  
Diluted $1.55   $1.48   $1.53  
Book value per common share $31.85   $30.62   $27.01  
Tangible book value per common share $31.85   $30.62   $27.01  
Basic weighted average common shares   2,834,023     2,831,217     2,830,894  
Diluted weighted average common shares   2,839,086     2,838,003     2,838,321  
Common shares outstanding at period end   2,913,478     2,922,761     2,912,781  
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio   9.42%     8.97%     8.15%  
Average Loans $655,486   $656,790   $629,899  
Average earning assets (1) $980,123   $958,138   $932,732  
Average total assets $998,799   $970,227   $939,007  
Average shareholders' equity $90,929   $89,441   $76,536  
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $0   $0   $0  
90+ days past due still accruing $0   $0   $0  
Total nonperforming loans $0   $0   $0  
Total nonperforming assets $0   $0   $0  
Net charge offs (recoveries) ($1)   $11   $0  
Nonperforming loans to assets   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans**   0.96%     0.96%     0.95%  
Net charge offs to average loans   0.00%     0.00%     0.00%  
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage   10.45%     10.40%     10.39%  
Common equity tier 1   14.62%     14.26%     14.25%  
Total risk-based capital   15.54%     15.19%     15.18%  
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio   52.72%     51.55%     48.56%  
Return on average assets (ROA)   1.82%     1.80%     1.90%  
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)   19.97%     19.49%     23.33%  
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)   19.97%     19.49%     23.33%  
Net interest margin   2.75%     2.62%     2.54%  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
       



Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                                   
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                                         
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024*   March 31, 2024*   June, 30 2023*
                                   
  Average
Balances		   Rates/
Yields
(%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		   Rates/
Yields
(%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		   Rates/
Yields
(%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		  
                                   
Earning Assets                                  
Loans $655,486   6.34   $10,332     $656,790   6.28   $10,261     $629,899   5.72   $8,989  
Loan fees $0   0.08   $127     $0   0.06   $96     $0   0.08   $119  
Loans with fees $655,486   6.42   $10,459     $656,790   6.34   $10,357     $629,899   5.8   $9,107  
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00   $0     $0   0.00   $0     $0   0.00   $0  
Federal funds sold $4,476   5.32   $60     $3,255   4.93   $41     $1,456   4.85   $18  
Deposits with banks $27,887   5.88   $408     $19,536   4.75   $231     $15,618   4.95   $193  
Investment securities - taxable $257,470   4.56   $2,933     $245,516   4.23   $2,599     $247,515   3.66   $2,267  
Investment securities - tax-exempt $34,804   3.56   $207     $33,041   3.4   $188     $38,243   3.39   $217  
Total Earning Assets $980,123   5.81   $14,067     $958,138   5.66   $13,416     $932,732   5.12   $11,802  
Non interest earning assets                                  
Allowance for loan losses (6,306)             (6,309)             (5,959)          
Cash and due from banks $6,856             $5,270             $6,092          
Premises and equipment $2,698             $1,260             $164          
Accrued interest receivable $3,975             $3,478             $3,213          
Other real estate $0             $0             $0          
Other assets $32,919             $30,494             $28,375          
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (21,466)             (22,103)             (25,610)          
Total Assets $998,799             $970,227             $939,007          
Interest bearing liabilities                                  
Interest bearing demand $340,187   3.62   $3,062     $330,343   3.53   $2,898     $341,780   3.14   $2,673  
Savings and money market $175,264   3.55   $1,546     $162,640   3.4   $1,375     $139,463   2.62   $912  
Time deposits - retail $14,887   3.4   $126     $15,557   3.43   $133     $16,758   2.4   $100  
Time deposits - wholesale $201,005   4.41   $2,205     $173,570   4.74   $2,044     $128,795   3.9   $1,254  
Total interest bearing deposits $731,343   3.82   $6,939     $682,110   3.8   $6,450     $626,796   3.16   $4,938  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $3,173   1.64   $13     $3,401   1.7   $15     $18,907   4.27   $204  
Subordinated debt $14,471   5.14   $188     $14,610   5.09   $188     $14,876   5.16   $194  
Other borrowings $30,973   4.18   $327     $57,060   4.28   $618     $58,342   5.86   $664  
Total borrowed funds $48,617   4.30   $528     $75,071   4.32   $821     $92,125   4.56   $1,062  
Total interest bearing liabilities $779,960   3.85   $7,467     $757,181   3.85   $7,271     $718,921   3.34   $6,000  
Net interest rate spread   1.96   $6,600       1.81   $6,145       1.78   $5,801  
Non-interest bearing deposits $124,029             $118,809             $139,807          
Other liabilities $3,881             $4,796             $3,743          
Shareholder's equity $90,929             $89,441             $76,536          
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $998,799             $970,227             $939,007          
Cost of funds   3.32           3.33           2.80      
Net interest margin   2.75           2.62           2.54      
                                   
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.        
                                   
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
                                         



Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                           
  Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024*     June 30, 2023*
  Average
Balances		   Rates/
Yields
(%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		   Rates/
Yields
(%)		   Interest
Income/
Expense		  
                       
Earning Assets                      
Loans $656,138   6.31   $20,593     $625,977   5.59   $17,364  
Loan fees $0   0.07   $223     $0   0.07   $232  
Loans with fees $656,138   6.38   $20,816     $625,977   5.67   $17,596  
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00   $0     $0   0.00   $0  
Federal funds sold $3,865   5.16   $101     $1,162   4.96   $29  
Deposits with banks $23,712   5.41   $638     $13,695   4.71   $320  
Investment securities - taxable $251,493   4.4   $5,532     $242,585   3.48   $4,221  
Investment securities - tax-exempt $33,922   3.48   $395     $39,304   3.42   $450  
Total Earning Assets $969,130   5.74   $27,482     $922,723   4.98   $22,616  
Non interest earning assets                      
Allowance for loan losses (6,308)             (6,118)          
Cash and due from banks $6,064             $6,318          
Premises and equipment $1,979             $183          
Accrued interest receivable $3,726             $3,029          
Other real estate $0             $0          
Other assets $31,706             $28,487          
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (21,784)             (25,842)          
Total Assets $984,513             $928,780          
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand $335,265   3.58   $5,961     $353,953   2.96   $5,201  
Savings and Money Market $168,952   3.48   $2,920     $133,476   2.18   $1,445  
Time deposits - Retail $15,222   3.42   $259     $17,503   2.16   $187  
Time Deposits - Wholesale $187,287   4.56   $4,249     $131,236   3.57   $2,321  
Total interest bearing deposits $706,726   3.81   $13,389     $636,167   2.9   $9,154  
Federal home Loan Bank advances $3,287   1.67   $28     $17,881   4.19   $376  
Subordinated debt $14,541   5.11   $376     $14,939   5.16   $388  
Other borrowings $44,016   4.25   $944     $35,025   4.45   $787  
Total borrowed funds $61,844   4.31   $1,348     $67,845   4.55   $1,551  
Total interest bearing liabilities $768,570   3.85   $14,737     $704,012   3.06   $10,705  
Net interest rate spread   1.89   $12,745       1.92   $11,911  
Non-interest bearing deposits $121,419             $145,004          
Other liabilities $4,339             $3,715          
Shareholder's equity $90,185             $76,049          
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $984,513             $928,780          
Cost of funds   3.32           2.54      
Net interest margin   2.68           2.65      
                       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more