Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $4.45 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023.



“Truxton’s second quarter performance was strong in our core businesses, especially our wealth management component,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “The durability of our model and the value of our service to clients were again emphasized as we grew earnings despite a number of one-time items that were a net negative to our bottom line.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was up $395 thousand over the first quarter of 2024 and $763 thousand over the second quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 94% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 96% and 93%, for the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. Non-interest income for the quarter included hedge termination fees received by the bank that more than offset the loss on the sale of the hedged security.

Non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $712 thousand compared to the prior quarter, driven by fraud losses of $733 thousand. Almost all this expense was related to a wire fraud incident for which the Bank is pursuing recovery.

Our headquarters relocation in late May drove occupancy and professional services higher for the second quarter, while the depreciation of leasehold improvements, furniture and equipment will remain higher going forward.

Loans declined by 2% to $648 million at quarter end compared to $660 million on March 31, 2024, and were up 3% compared to $628 million on June 30, 2023.

Total deposits declined by 1% from $850 million at March 31, 2024, to $840 million at June 30, 2024, but were 6% higher in comparison to $790 million at June 30, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.75%, an increase of 13 basis points from the 2.62% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 21 basis points from the 2.54% recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.32% in the second quarter of 2024, down from 3.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and up from 2.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.2 million at quarter end June 30, 2024, compared to $6.3 million at March 31, 2024, and $6.0 million at June 30, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $438 thousand, $374 thousand, and $511 thousand, respectively.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.45% at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.40% at March 31, 2024, and 10.39% at June 30, 2023. Book value per common share was $31.85, $30.62, and $27.01 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.86 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 15 thousand shares of its common stock for $964 thousand, an average price of $63.79 per share.



About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024* March 31,

2024* June 30,

2023* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,494 $ 4,909 $ 30,617 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,851 34,361 2,848 Federal funds sold - 6,733 1,705 Cash and cash equivalents 12,345 46,003 35,171 Time deposits in other financial institutions 490 490 250 Securities available for sale 286,977 256,517 272,474 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 648,300 659,622 627,576 Allowance for credit losses (6,234 ) (6,324 ) (5,982 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans 38 48 80 Net loans 642,104 653,346 621,674 Bank owned life insurance 11,512 10,865 10,698 Restricted equity securities 1,802 1,822 5,011 Premises and equipment, net 3,406 2,089 575 Accrued interest receivable 4,744 4,522 11,782 Deferred tax asset, net 5,386 5,576 6,623 Other assets 16,633 16,484 1,387 Total assets $ 985,399 $ 997,714 $ 965,644 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 115,699 $ 126,838 $ 152,071 Interest bearing 724,251 723,645 637,595 Total deposits 839,950 850,483 789,665 Federal funds purchased 283 - - Swap counterparty cash collateral 5,000 5,570 3,780 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,250 3,250 16,500 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 20,000 22,700 55,000 Subordinated debt 14,213 14,514 14,946 Other liabilities 10,919 11,712 7,083 Total liabilities 892,615 908,229 886,974 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 290 $ 290 $ 289 Additional paid-in capital 31,381 31,881 31,743 Retained earnings 63,782 65,035 53,884 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,517 ) (12,055 ) (15,989 ) Net Income $ 8,848 $ 4,334 $ 8,743 Total shareholders' equity 92,784 89,485 78,670 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 985,399 $ 997,714 $ 965,644 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date June 30,

2024* March 31,

2024* June 30,

2023* June 30,

2024* June 30,

2023* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 5,206 $ 4,907 $ 4,442 $ 10,113 $ 8,613 Service charges on deposit accounts 91 91 139 182 276 Securities gains (losses), net (213 ) 0 0 (213 ) 58 Bank owned life insurance income 62 58 54 120 106 Other 387 81 133 468 228 Total non-interest income 5,532 5,137 4,769 10,670 9,281 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,459 $ 10,357 $ 9,107 $ 20,816 $ 17,594 Taxable securities 2,933 2,599 2,267 5,532 4,221 Tax-exempt securities 207 188 217 395 450 Interest bearing deposits 408 231 55 639 117 Federal funds sold 60 41 18 101 29 Other interest income 52 27 134 79 195 Total interest income 14,119 13,441 11,798 27,559 22,606 Interest expense Deposits 6,939 6,450 4,938 13,389 9,155 Short-term borrowings 327 618 52 945 110 Long-term borrowings 13 15 817 28 1,054 Subordinated debentures 188 188 194 376 388 Total interest expense 7,467 7,270 6,001 14,737 10,706 Net interest income 6,652 6,171 5,797 12,822 11,900 Provision for credit losses (27 ) (6 ) 15 (33 ) 74 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,679 6,177 5,782 12,855 11,826 Total revenue, net 12,211 11,315 10,550 23,526 21,107 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,897 4,076 3,663 7,973 7,429 Occupancy 484 453 314 937 600 Furniture and equipment 73 4 20 77 45 Data processing 439 418 455 857 882 Wealth management processing fees 208 214 176 422 352 Advertising and public relations 48 34 35 82 81 Professional services 272 209 54 481 169 FDIC insurance assessments 120 190 75 310 150 Other 1,048 278 279 1,326 676 Total non interest expense 6,589 5,877 5,070 12,466 10,384 Income before income taxes 5,621 5,438 5,481 11,059 10,722 Income tax expense 1,107 1,104 1,028 2,211 1,979 Net income $ 4,514 $ 4,334 $ 4,453 $ 8,848 $ 8,743 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.55 $ 1.49 $ 1.53 $ 3.03 $ 3.01 Diluted $ 1.55 $ 1.48 $ 1.53 $ 3.03 $ 3.00 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.







Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024* March 31,

2024* June 30,

2023* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share: Basic $1.55 $1.49 $1.53 Diluted $1.55 $1.48 $1.53 Book value per common share $31.85 $30.62 $27.01 Tangible book value per common share $31.85 $30.62 $27.01 Basic weighted average common shares 2,834,023 2,831,217 2,830,894 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,839,086 2,838,003 2,838,321 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,913,478 2,922,761 2,912,781 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.42% 8.97% 8.15% Average Loans $655,486 $656,790 $629,899 Average earning assets (1) $980,123 $958,138 $932,732 Average total assets $998,799 $970,227 $939,007 Average shareholders' equity $90,929 $89,441 $76,536 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0 Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) ($1) $11 $0 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.96% 0.96% 0.95% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.45% 10.40% 10.39% Common equity tier 1 14.62% 14.26% 14.25% Total risk-based capital 15.54% 15.19% 15.18% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 52.72% 51.55% 48.56% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.82% 1.80% 1.90% Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 19.97% 19.49% 23.33% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.97% 19.49% 23.33% Net interest margin 2.75% 2.62% 2.54% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.







Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2024* March 31, 2024* June, 30 2023* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $655,486 6.34 $10,332 $656,790 6.28 $10,261 $629,899 5.72 $8,989 Loan fees $0 0.08 $127 $0 0.06 $96 $0 0.08 $119 Loans with fees $655,486 6.42 $10,459 $656,790 6.34 $10,357 $629,899 5.8 $9,107 Mortgage loans held for sale $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 $0 0.00 $0 Federal funds sold $4,476 5.32 $60 $3,255 4.93 $41 $1,456 4.85 $18 Deposits with banks $27,887 5.88 $408 $19,536 4.75 $231 $15,618 4.95 $193 Investment securities - taxable $257,470 4.56 $2,933 $245,516 4.23 $2,599 $247,515 3.66 $2,267 Investment securities - tax-exempt $34,804 3.56 $207 $33,041 3.4 $188 $38,243 3.39 $217 Total Earning Assets $980,123 5.81 $14,067 $958,138 5.66 $13,416 $932,732 5.12 $11,802 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (6,306) (6,309) (5,959) Cash and due from banks $6,856 $5,270 $6,092 Premises and equipment $2,698 $1,260 $164 Accrued interest receivable $3,975 $3,478 $3,213 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $32,919 $30,494 $28,375 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (21,466) (22,103) (25,610) Total Assets $998,799 $970,227 $939,007 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $340,187 3.62 $3,062 $330,343 3.53 $2,898 $341,780 3.14 $2,673 Savings and money market $175,264 3.55 $1,546 $162,640 3.4 $1,375 $139,463 2.62 $912 Time deposits - retail $14,887 3.4 $126 $15,557 3.43 $133 $16,758 2.4 $100 Time deposits - wholesale $201,005 4.41 $2,205 $173,570 4.74 $2,044 $128,795 3.9 $1,254 Total interest bearing deposits $731,343 3.82 $6,939 $682,110 3.8 $6,450 $626,796 3.16 $4,938 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $3,173 1.64 $13 $3,401 1.7 $15 $18,907 4.27 $204 Subordinated debt $14,471 5.14 $188 $14,610 5.09 $188 $14,876 5.16 $194 Other borrowings $30,973 4.18 $327 $57,060 4.28 $618 $58,342 5.86 $664 Total borrowed funds $48,617 4.30 $528 $75,071 4.32 $821 $92,125 4.56 $1,062 Total interest bearing liabilities $779,960 3.85 $7,467 $757,181 3.85 $7,271 $718,921 3.34 $6,000 Net interest rate spread 1.96 $6,600 1.81 $6,145 1.78 $5,801 Non-interest bearing deposits $124,029 $118,809 $139,807 Other liabilities $3,881 $4,796 $3,743 Shareholder's equity $90,929 $89,441 $76,536 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $998,799 $970,227 $939,007 Cost of funds 3.32 3.33 2.80 Net interest margin 2.75 2.62 2.54 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.







