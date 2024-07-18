San Francisco Police Department to Deploy BolaWrap as a Means for De-escalation

TEMPE, Ariz., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a transformative pilot with the San Francisco Police Department (“SFPD”). A recent San Francisco Police Commission meeting revealed that 60 of the Company’s BolaWrap devices will be issued to the Field Training/Force Options Unit. This initiative has great potential to address the growing number of calls related to mental health issues and support the advancement of policing tactics.



SFPD joins 50 California-based law enforcement agencies, including Hawthorne and Menlo Park Police Departments, that are advancing community policing with their decision to adopt innovative de-escalation tools and training. Wrap is proud that BolaWrap can be used to assist in enforcing the law, consistent with the values that make the City of San Francisco a vibrant and diverse community.

BolaWrap is a leading de-escalation device. To minimize the risk of escalation, officers may use the device to wrap the non-compliant person with a Kevlar cord, bringing resolve to the situation safely and humanely. This partnership has the potential to empower officers by enabling them to better respond to mental health crises, property crimes and cases involving people under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Throughout July of 2024, SFPD will undergo comprehensive training at their Academy to master the use of the BolaWrap. This multi-day training program includes scenario-based sessions to build proficiency and confidence in deploying the device. The training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (“IADLEST”), ensures that officers are equipped with the expertise to integrate BolaWrap into their tactical operations effectively.

“Partnering with the San Francisco Police Department highlights our commitment to providing law enforcement agencies with the de-escalation solutions they need to protect officers and the communities they serve, while reducing their overall use of force. BolaWrap is a vital component of our mission to advance policing into a new era,” said Scot Cohen, CEO of Wrap.

Wrap is proud to support over 1,000 agencies across the US and over 60 countries worldwide with the BolaWrap device, enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement professionals to achieve safer outcomes through early intervention measures. Safer outcomes – one successful de-escalation at a time.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships. Driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap's BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training solution, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform that equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field.

Wrap Intrensic is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process.

Together, Wrap’s Solutions help foster safer communities globally.



Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

