ProvisionAi’s Tom Moore Named Rainmaker by DC Velocity

Winners Contribute to the Logistics Field and Advance the Profession

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, the only provider of a patented optimized network replenishment capacity management solution and load optimization, announces that CEO and Founder Tom Moore has been named a 2024 Rainmaker by DC Velocity magazine. Tom is one of only seven selected for this prestigious award. Tom was chosen because he has over 40 years of experience helping clients solve their supply chain problems. He has developed technology that helps clients make data-driven decisions, leading to more efficient, high-service, and cost-effective supply chain operations.



“I am honored to be chosen for the distinguished award of Rainmaker for advancing the supply chain profession and helping my clients to improve business results with optimization-based technologies,” says Tom Moore, CEO of ProvisionAi. “Boosting supply chain efficiency does more than just improve business results; it can also reduce supply chain-related carbon emissions by taking trucks off the road. For example, ProvisionAi replaces low-tech load builders with math-based tools that get 5-10% more products on each vehicle.”

Tom began his career in operations research in his native New Zealand and then went on to run warehouses, truck fleets, and production and planning teams. In 2019, he founded the tech company ProvisionAi, where he currently serves as CEO. The following year, he founded AutoScheduler.AI, now run by his son, Keith Moore.

Tom was asked about his proudest professional achievement in the article on the Rainmakers in DC Velocity. He replied, "I’d say it was developing AutoScheduler [a warehouse resource optimization platform that proactively orchestrates activities within a DC]. AutoScheduler delivers significant improvements in time and labor. We built a product that works—there’s no smoke and mirrors—and we’ve been able to implement it with many businesses. Now my son runs the company and is ten times better than me.”

DC VELOCITY selected the 2024 Rainmakers in concert with the magazine's Editorial Advisory Board members from candidates nominated by readers, board members, and previous Rainmakers and DCV Thought Leaders. This year's selections represent different facets of the business—practitioners, logistics tech and equipment specialists, consultants, and academics. The profiles in the July issue of DC Velocity show they’re united by a common goal of advancing the logistics and supply chain management profession.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi ensures global companies' supply plans are both high-service and can be cost-effectively executed…that is, making planning and execution "play nice together." LevelLoad from ProvisionAi is an optimized network replenishment capacity management solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. AutoO2 is an optimizing load builder that converts deployment requirements into efficient, damage-free shipments. Together, LevelLoad and AutoO2 drive customer service and long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include improved on-time and in-full customer service, fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and reducing costs. The patented technology saves money and carbon for companies like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

(404) 421-8497