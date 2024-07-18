Gainwell Technologies CCO Bill Allison Joins Board of Texas e-Health Alliance

Leveraging technology to drive meaningful change and improve health outcomes

IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, is proud to announce that its Chief Client Officer, Bill Allison, has been appointed to the board of the Texas e-Health Alliance ( TeHA ).



Allison plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of the company's clients. With a proven track record of driving client success and advancing digital health initiatives, he will lend his expertise to TeHA, contributing to the Alliance’s mission of promoting the adoption and use of health information technology across Texas.

Allison’s appointment to the TeHA board underscores Gainwell’s commitment to being at the forefront of healthcare technology advancements and supporting the broader community’s health and wellness. In his role, Allison will work alongside other industry leaders to support the Alliance’s goals, including expanding access to healthcare, improving patient outcomes, and fostering innovation in health information technology.

“At Gainwell, we are committed to leveraging technology to transform healthcare, and I look forward to bringing this same passion and expertise to TeHA,” said Allison. “Together, we can drive meaningful change and improve health outcomes for all Texans.”

A trusted business advisor, Allison brings decades of experience in key client and technology leadership positions to this board position. He has successfully guided numerous large multinational organizations in driving their top-line growth through flawless demand generation, effective pipeline management, and efficient pursuit execution. Notably, during his tenure at Deloitte Consulting, he achieved unprecedented levels of growth in both top and bottom lines while shouldering profit and loss responsibilities for some of the company’s largest and most strategic business units.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Texas e-Health Alliance board,” said Tracy Rico, President, Texas e-Health Alliance Board of Directors. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of healthcare technology will be invaluable as we work to ensure that investments in health information technologies improve the healthcare ecosystem.”

Specializing in health and human services for more than 50 years, Gainwell has an acute understanding of the challenges facing its clients — those who have made it their mission to serve our most vulnerable populations. Through this work, the company impacts approximately 60 million beneficiaries of Medicaid, the nation’s healthcare safety net, and millions of providers who care for them.

For more information about TeHA, please visit https://txeha.org .

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of digital and cloud-enabled solutions across all 50 states, US territories, and the human services and public health ecosystem. With our 13,000 experts, practitioners, and clinicians, we are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and healthcare – providing unmatched value through our suite of innovative products and solutions created to solve our clients' most complex challenges. We are mission-driven and outcome-focused, committed to building trusted, lasting relationships, and delivering results beyond the expected. Learn more about our people and capabilities at www.gainwelltechnologies.com .