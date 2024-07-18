Structural Adhesives Market worth $17.7 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.5% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Structural Adhesives Market size was USD 13.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing penetration of composites, increasing demand for non-hazardous, green, and sustainable structural adhesives, and demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles and aircraft are expected to increase the demand for structural adhesives in the next five years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209974695

Browse in-depth TOC on “Structural Adhesives Market”.

348 - Market Data Tables

72 - Figures

329 - Pages

List of Key Players in Structural Adhesives Market:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

3M (US), DuPont (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Structural Adhesives Market:

Driver: Growing trend for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles .

Growing trend for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles Restrain: Stringent environmental regulations in North American and European countries.

Stringent environmental regulations in North American and European countries. Opportunity: Increasing demand for non-hazardous, green, and sustainable structural adhesives.

Increasing demand for non-hazardous, green, and sustainable structural adhesives. Challenge: Regulatory compliance.

Key Findings of the Study:

The major driver for the structural adhesives market is growth of automotive industry.

Water-based is expected to hold largest share of the technology segment in the market during the forecasted period.

Epoxy holds the largest resin segment in overall structural adhesives market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific region likely to account the largest share of the global structural adhesives market during forecasted period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209974695

The structural adhesives market is dominated by the composites category, which is expanding at the quickest rate. Fiber-reinforced polymers, sometimes referred to as polymer matrix composites, are mostly utilized in place of metal for vehicle bodywork, retaining structures, body armor, and casings. Composite adhesives are the most effective substitute for traditional joining methods and are mostly utilized in the bonding of lightweight turbine blades. Composites are replacing metals in transportation and automotive applications since they can't be welded together, necessitating the use of composite substrate bonding adhesives.

The growing usage of plastics and composites is driving up demand for structural adhesives containing cyanoacrylate. Furthermore, cyanoacrylates' superior toughness and strong shear strength fuel demand for them. It is anticipated that the "Digital India Program," an effort of the Indian government, will be crucial in boosting the nation's output of electronic goods like laptops and smartphones. Furthermore, the country's production of electronics is probably going to grow in the upcoming years, which would enhance demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives. Because cyanoacrylate adhesives have a quick drying period and a high skin adherence, they are also employed in medical applications like sewing wounds.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=209974695

Over the course of the projection period, the category with the highest growth is expected to be reactive and other adhesive technologies. Because worries about solvent emissions are growing, adhesives based on these technologies are predicted to replace solvent-based adhesives. They are becoming more and more popular since they don't require the drying process, which is energy-intensive and releases solvent emissions into the atmosphere.

The market for structural adhesives is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the wind energy application. The demand for longer and lighter wind blades is driving up demand for structural adhesives, which in turn is driving many designers and engineers to create structures that offer excellent fatigue resistance, durability, and ease of installation. Additionally, the need for wind energy is growing due to several European standards that require a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to higher growth prospects in the transportation and renewable energy industries, which encourage multinational companies to invest more in this region. Previously, Asia Pacific dominated the structural adhesives market, followed by North America and Europe.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com