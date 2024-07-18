Turnaround in Confidence Amongst Small Businesses as 1 in 5 Secures Funding for Growth, Q2 2024

LONDON, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More small businesses applied for finance to support growth initiatives in quarter 2 2024 than at any other time in the past three years, according to the latest analysis by Purbeck Insurance Services – the UK’s only provider of personal guarantee insurance for small business loans.



19% of small business owners securing personal guarantee backed loans in Q2 were doing so for investment in growth initiatives while loans secured for working capital fell to 31%. While this is still the main reason for securing finance and applying for Personal Guarantee Insurance, this is the lowest level since Q3 2022, falling back after a spike (37%) in Q1 2024.

Key Findings:

Appetite for finance for growth on the up - 19% of applications were for investment in growth initiatives - the highest level recorded since Purbeck started collecting this data in Q1 2021.



General Election effect makes June the second highest month on record for applications for personal guarantee insurance from small business owners/directors.



Big year on year rise in demand for small business finance - there has been a 69% increase in applications for Personal Guarantee Insurance for a Small Business Loan Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023.



The average cover for a personal guarantee reaches £195,051 - a 33% rise compared to the same quarter in 2023.



In construction, the average cover for a personal guarantee rose to £230,910. This is the highest level recorded to date.



40% of applications for personal guarantee insurance were for unsecured loans while 16% have been for secured loans.



Just 8% of loans are Asset Finance and the number of invoice finance loans have fallen to just 5% of applications - the lowest level recorded to date.



Todd Davison, MD of Purbeck Insurance Services, says: “The General Election was announced at the end of May and within days we saw a marked uplift in applications for Personal Guarantee Insurance for personal guarantee backed small business loans. This and the notable rise in loans for growth initiatives do suggest a turnaround in confidence in the small business community, after a tough few years.

“The new Government will now need to deliver on its promises and help ensure that any barriers to finance for small businesses are broken down. This should include making small business owners aware that they may need to sign a personal guarantee for a business loan. Being open to this idea will improve their options and they can mitigate the risk, with personal guarantee insurance being one solution.”

About Purbeck Insurance Services



Purbeck Insurance Services is a Personal Guarantee Insurance specialist supporting Small and Medium sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and promoting business confidence.

Insurance policies backed by Markel International Insurance Company Limited ("Markel"), an A-Rated insurer, as rated by A.M. Best (A), Fitch (A+) and S&P (A). Markel is a shareholder in Purbeck Insurance Services.

Purbeck Insurance Services is directly authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Insurance is underwritten by Purbeck Insurance Services, an authorised Managing General Agent ("MGA") of Markel.

Purbeck Personal Guarantee Insurance is annual insurance policy that provides Director(s) with insurance cover in the event their business lender calls in the Personal Guarantee (provided by the Director(s) as part of raising business finance).

Key features of Personal Guarantee Insurance:

Premiums are competitively priced and based on individual circumstances.

Cover is available for Personal Guarantees signed to support a wide range of business finance facilities.

