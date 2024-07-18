Submit Release
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and July 24th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on July 23rd and 24th, 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3W9aqkd

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re looking forward to our upcoming Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature a group of notable QX and QB companies presenting,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We appreciate the collaboration of our participating companies and look forward to these strategic discussions.”

July 23rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Tru Precious Metals Corp. OTCQB: TRUIF | TSXV: TRU
11:00 AM LithiumBank Resources Corp. OTCQX: LBNKF | TSXV: LBNK
11:30 AM GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
12:00 PM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
12:30 PM Electric Metals (USA) Limited OTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML
1:00 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
1:30 PM Outcrop Silver OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
2:00 PM Banyan Gold Corp. OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN
2:30 PM Equity Metals Corporation OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY


July 24th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Neometals Ltd. OTCQX: NMTAY | ASX: NMT
10:30 AM 1911 Gold Corp Pink: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB
11:00 AM Denarius Metals Corp. OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET
11:30 AM Zeus North America Mining Corp. OTCQB: ZUUZF | CSE: ZEUS
12:00 PM Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
12:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
1:00 PM Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
1:30 PM Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
2:00 PM Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
3:00 PM Headwater Gold Inc. OTCQB: HWAUF | CSE: HWG


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

