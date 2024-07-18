Euclid Canada Completes Environmental Product Declaration for Three Admixture Manufacturing Plants

Toronto, ON, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of specialty concrete and masonry construction products, has announced the completion of its Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for three of its Canadian admixture manufacturing plants in Toronto, ON, St. Hubert, QC, and Calgary, AB. This achievement underscores Euclid Chemical’s commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship within the construction industry.

The EPD provides detailed, third-party-verified data on the environmental impacts of 29 concrete admixtures produced at these Canadian facilities. Based on a life cycle assessment (LCA) of a manufactured material, the EPD serves as a transparent means of comparing the environmental performance of various products serving the same function.

The analysis resulting from the EPD encompasses 29 products across six categories:

Air Entrainers: 4 products

Set Accelerators: 3 products

Set Retarders: 3 products

Water Reducers: 6 products

High-Range Water Reducers: 5 products

Specialty Admixtures: 8 products

This complements Euclid Chemical’s existing Fiber EPD, which quantifies the environmental savings from using Tuf-Strand and PSI Fiberstrand fibers produced at its Lafayette, Ga., facility.

“As a company committed to sustainable practices, securing an Environmental Product Declaration for our Canadian admixture manufacturing facilities marks a significant milestone,” said Bill Corradetti, divisional manager for Euclid Canada. “It demonstrates our dedication to transparency, environmental stewardship and the evolving needs of our customers.”

The EPD was conducted in accordance with ISO 21930:2017 for sustainability in buildings and civil engineering works, and it complies with the ISO 14025 standard. The scope of the EPD covers the “cradle-to-gate” production stage for chemical admixtures for concrete applications, which includes raw material supply, transport and manufacturing processes.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical’s expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

Victoria Pishkula Roopco 4405917675 vpishkula@roopco.com