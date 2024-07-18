Silver Tiger Metals Inc. to Present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference July 24th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR), based in Halifax, NS, focused on the El Tigre Mining District in Mexico, today announced that Glenn Jessome, President & CEO, will present live at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 24th.



DATE: July 24th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3W9aqkd

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 24

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .



Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years’ experience discovering, financing and building large hydrothermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger’s 100% owned 28,414 hectare historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger. The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the Property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre Vein extended 1,450 metres along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 metres. The Seitz Kelley Vein was mined along strike for 1 kilometre to a depth of approximately 200 metres. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 metres to a depth of approximately 150 metres. Mining abruptly stopped on all three of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than US20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1930, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton. The El Tigre silver and gold deposit is related to a series of epithermal veins controlled by a north-south trending structure cutting across the andesitic and rhyolitic tuffs of the Sierra Madre Volcanic Complex within a broad silver and gold mineralized prophylitic alteration zone developed in the El Tigre Formation that can be up to 150 metres wide. The veins dip steeply to the west and are typically 0.5 metre wide; however, locally can be up to 5 metres in width. The veins, structures and mineralized zones outcrop on surface and have been traced for 5.3 kilometres along strike in our brownfield exploration area. Historical mining and exploration activities focused on a 1.6-kilometre portion of the southern end of the deposits, principally on the El Tigre, Seitz Kelly and Sooy veins. The under explored Caleigh, Benjamin, Protectora and the Fundadora exposed veins continue north for more than 3 kilometres. Silver Tiger has delivered its updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA and is currently drilling to update its Mineral Resource Estimate and publish a PFS.

