Altus Group Appoints Dan Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), is pleased to announce that it has named Dan Hurley to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Dan will spearhead the Company’s global revenue generation with oversight of Altus Group’s global sales and marketing functions.



Dan brings over two decades of experience in scaling companies and executing successful go-to-market strategies that maximize revenue potential. Throughout his career, he spent over 13 years at SAP, where he held several senior leadership roles, most recently as Regional Vice President of Sales. His past experience also includes senior roles at commercial real estate-focused companies HighTower Inc. (now VTS Inc.) and Anaplan Inc. Dan holds an MBA from the Jones Graduate School of Business (Rice University) and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“Dan’s extensive expertise in enterprise sales and revenue management make him a strong addition to our executive team,” said Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer. “He joins us at a pivotal time as we bring more advanced analytics capabilities to market, and as market demand for CRE asset intelligence is increasing.”

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Altus Group and help leverage the Company’s outstanding asset performance and risk management capabilities to position our customers for success,” added Dan Hurley.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

Camilla.Bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com