Ilham Aliyev is on working visit to UK to participate in 4th summit of European Political Community

AZERBAIJAN, July 18 - 18 July 2024, 11:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to England to participate in the 4th summit of the European Political Community at the invitation of Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The President of Azerbaijan arrived at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, welcomed the head of state.

