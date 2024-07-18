BriaCell Quadruples Progression Free Survival (PFS) in Patient with “Eye-Bulging” Metastatic Breast Cancer

Progression free survival (PFS) extended to 9.1 months in ADC resistant patient - quadruple the PFS of patients in similar studies 1, 2, 3



Significant reduction of “Eye-Bulging” metastatic breast cancer tumor was previously reported

Heavily pre-treated patient had failed 8 prior regimens including antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy and continues to receive BriaCell treatment



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to report significantly higher PFS for its top responder patient in the Phase 2 study of BriaCell’s Bria-IMT™ regimen in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer. The patient remains alive and she continues to receive BriaCell’s treatment regimen.

“We are extremely pleased with the unprecedented survival benefit in this very-difficult-to-treat patient,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “This data represents a step forward in our efforts to build on our knowledge and successes to transform cancer care for patients. We expect to replicate this positive data in our ongoing Phase 3 study and bring relief to cancer patients whose medical needs remain unmet.”

“Despite recent advances in cancer therapy, metastatic breast cancer remains an unmet medical need, as current treatments are limited by poor survival and harsh side effects,” commented Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “The Bria-IMT™ regimen produced a much longer than expected survival benefit in addition to its favorable safety and tolerability in this patient suggesting its potential as a therapeutic option for these cancer patients.”

The patient had a large right orbital lesion (behind the right eye) and a right temporal lobe lesion (in the right side of the brain). The temporal lobe lesion is no longer detectable, while the orbital lesion has continued to shrink markedly (see figure showing resolution of proptosis post treatment (small arrows) with reduction in tumor indicated by the large arrows). In addition, her tumor markers (blood tests that correlate with the amount of tumor in the body) have markedly decreased from her pre-treatment levels.

Figure 1: Responder Images - Bria-IMT™ Regimen





Table 1: Bria-IMT™ and historical clinical data in MBC patients who failed multiple prior treatments Study PFS (months) Top Responder Patient 9.1+ Bardia, A. et. al. 1 1.7 Tripathy D. et. al. 2 1.9 O’Shaughnessy J. et. al. non-TNBC 3 2.3 O’Shaughnessy J. et. al. TNBC 3 1.6

1,2,3 Data is shown for the intent to treat population for the control group treated with treatment of physician’s choice, which is the comparator in the BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study.

2 This paper describes patients with brain metastases, which were also present in the patient described.

+ Indicates the patient is ongoing in the study.

References

Bardia A, et al. Final Results From the Randomized Phase III ASCENT Clinical Trial in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer and Association of Outcomes by Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 and Trophoblast Cell Surface Antigen 2 Expression. J Clin Oncol. 2024 May 20;42(15):1738-1744. doi: 10.1200/JCO.23.01409. Epub 2024 Feb 29. PMID: 38422473. Tripathy D, et al. Treatment with etirinotecan pegol for patients with metastatic breast cancer and brain metastases: final results from the phase 3 ATTAIN randomized clinical trial. JAMA Oncol. 2022;8(7):1047-1052. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2022.0514. O’Shaughnessy J et al. Analysis of patients without and with an initial triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis in the phase 3 randomized ASCENT study of sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2022 Sep;195(2):127-139. doi: 10.1007/s10549-022-06602-7. Epub 2022 May 11. PMID: 35545724; PMCID: PMC9374646.



About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

