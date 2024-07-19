Brandnew Lab to Host Symposium on New Clinic-Use Ampoule 'Nuvoen’
SEOUL, KOREA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandnew Lab will be holding a symposium on July 22nd at the Brandnew Clinic in Cheongdam to introduce its new line of clinic-use ampoules, ‘NUVOEN’.
At the symposium, Dr. Yoon Song Eun, the director of Brandnew Clinic, will introduce the ‘NUVOEN’ line that he created through more than a decade of clinical practice.
Dr. Yoon will be the keynote speaker, and doctors from the Korean Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Medicine will attend the symposium.
The ‘NUVOEN’ collection includes three specific ampoules designed to address various skin concerns, such as defining facial contours, renewing the skin, improving the skin barrier, and enhancing volume.
The ‘NUVOEN Lipo Ampoule’ is formulated to help maintain a sculpted facial contour and firm, volumized skin.
The ‘NUVOEN Boost Ampoule’ includes salmon DNA and the growth factor MGF to boost skin volume, brightness, reduce signs of aging, and improve damaged skin.
The ‘NUVOEN PLLA Ampoule’ uses PLLA (Poly L-Lactic-Acid) micro-particles that are biocompatible and biodegradable to enhance the skin's collagen production, reduce wrinkles, and create a natural volumizing effect.
At the symposium, the Brandnew Lab will provide attendees with various information including a welcome reception, product presentations, and demonstrations. The attendees will also have a chance to get free samples of the company's products by entering a raffle.
The representative of Brandnew Lab explained, " The NUVOEN line was developed to address a range of skin concerns such as facial contouring, skin rejuvenation, and volume enhancement for their clients.” A group of researchers who hold ISO and KGMP certifications have developed these three NUVOEN products, ensuring their safety and efficacy. We hope that these products will win interest from medical professionals.”
Brandnew Lab is in charge of creating and strategically promoting products and services for its subsidiaries, including Brandnew Clinic, Brandnew Solution, and Brandnew Cosmetic Service.
Founded in 2023, the company aims to transform the concept of beauty by moving beyond conventional aesthetics and promoting healthy and transformative beauty that positively impacts people's lives.
