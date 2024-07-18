Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Size is Anticipated to Grow from USD 19.6 billion to USD 30.4 Billion in 10 Years (2024 to 2034) | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Preference for Personalized Packaging Solutions Tailored to Specific Consumer Needs and Brand Requirements Contributing to the Growth of the Consumer Electronics Packaging Market. The consumer electronics packaging industry in the United States is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.4% through 2034.

NEWARK, Del, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global consumer electronics packaging market size is estimated to be around USD 19.6 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 4.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of USD 30.4 billion in 2034.



With the continuous introduction of new electronic devices and gadgets, there is a constant demand for innovative packaging solutions to protect these products during transportation, storage, and display. Additionally, the growing trend of eCommerce and online retailing has fueled the need for durable and secure packaging to ensure safe delivery to consumers' doorsteps.

Despite its growth potential, the consumer electronics packaging industry faces several challenges that act as restraints to its progress. One significant restraint is the constant pressure to reduce packaging costs while maintaining quality and functionality. This often leads to compromises in material quality and durability, which can impact the protection of electronic devices during transit.

A significant opportunity for players lies in the development of smart packaging solutions that integrate technology to enhance product functionality and user experience. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging materials presents an opportunity for companies to align with environmental initiatives and tap into the growing market for eco-friendly solutions.

One notable trend is the increasing use of minimalist packaging designs, characterized by sleek and compact layouts that reduce material usage and environmental footprint. Another trend is the integration of smart packaging technologies, such as RFID tags and NFC chips, to enable product tracking, authentication, and interactive experiences for consumers. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on biodegradable and compostable packaging materials, driven by consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and brands committed to sustainability.

“The rising demand for personalized and customized packaging offers opportunities for packaging manufacturers to differentiate their products and cater to the unique needs of consumers.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Corrugated boxes hold a dominant share of 23.1% in 2024, providing a cost-effective solution for manufacturers.

Mobile phone packaging marks its dominance with a 24.1% share in 2024.

The consumer electronics packaging industry in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

China’s consumer electronics packaging industry is likely to witness expansion at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

Japan's consumer electronics packaging industry is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2034.

South Korea’s consumer electronics packaging industry is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

Europe & USA Consumer Electronics Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033

Category-Wise Insights

How Mobile Phones and Computer as an Application, can Lead the Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Growth?

The mobile phones are estimated to expand at a CAGR of 24.1 respectively during the forecast period.

Paper and paperboard is a material segment widely used for the production of mobile phones and computer packaging. Mobile phones and computers are fragile in nature. It requires packaging that provides safety for the product. Paper and paperboard provide that rigidity and strength for the product. Other aspects of paper and paperboard are excellent printability and a soft & polished finish, making it popular among electronics appliances manufacturers.

How Corrugated Boxes Segments are Generating Massive Demand for Consumer Electronics Packaging?

The corrugated box segment to capture a significant market share of 23.1% in 2024.

The corrugated box segment has been the major demand and sales creator for consumer electronics packaging all across the world. Reduced product life cycles of electronic devices are causing the introduction of new electronic products, which are frequently packaged for promotion and marketing.

When the consumer selects a package from the shelf, he would get insight from information printed on the packaging. This is helpful for the customer to get the product description and some other information about the product.

Competitive Landscape:

The consumer electronics packaging industry includes established giants like Tetra Pak, Amcor, International Paper, and Sealed Air vie for dominance while facing increasing competition from startups. These industry players command a significant market share with their robust infrastructure and diverse offerings, yet they must contend with innovative upstarts focused on customization, sustainability, and cost efficiency. The sector is characterized by a dynamic interplay between established players and emerging challengers, shaping the landscape with their evolving strategies and market approaches.

Sustainability is emerging as a crucial element in the consumer electronics packaging industry, driven by consumer demand and regulatory pressures. Companies are under increasing pressure to adopt eco-friendly practices and materials, with innovations in sustainability offering a competitive edge.

As the industry expands into emerging markets like China and India, companies face both opportunities and complexities. While these regions offer vast potential, navigating local regulations, preferences, and supply chains requires adaptability and a deep understanding of each industry.

Key Companies in the Market:

DS Smith Plc

Mondi Group

International Paper Company

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

WestRock Company

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Stora Enso Oyi

Pregis Corporation

Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd.

Dordan Manufacturing Company

Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co.

Dunapack Packaging Group

JJX Packaging LLC

Recent Developments:

Mondi Group created a novel packaging solution called PerFORMing, which is a paper-based tray that can replace plastic trays in food packing. The product is recyclable, biodegradable, and cuts plastic use by 80%.

Sonoco Products Company announced a new sustainability target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025. The corporation also intends to enhance its usage of renewable energy and invest in energy-efficiency initiatives.

Sealed Air Corporation recently introduced a new product line dubbed Korrvu Lok, a compression packaging technology that keeps items in place and minimizes damage during transportation. The solution is intended for eCommerce and omni-channel businesses, and it may minimize packaging material and labor expenses.

Huhtamaki Oyj acquired Jiangsu Hihio-Art Packaging Co. Ltd., a Chinese maker of paper bags, wraps, and folding carton packaging. Huhtamaki's position in the developing foodservice packaging sector in China and Asia Pacific will be strengthened as a result of the purchase.

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Paperboard Boxes

Thermoformed Trays

Bags & Pouches

Blister Packs & Clamshells

Protective Packaging

Others



By Application:

Mobile Phones

Computers Laptops & Tablets Desktops & Servers

TVs, DTH & Set-Top boxes

Music Systems

Printers, Scanners & Photocopy Machines

Game Consoles & Toys

Camcorders & Cameras

Electronic Wearable

Digital Media Adapters

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

