President Lai meets international and Taiwanese members of 2024 JCI World Congress organizing committee

On the morning of July 18, President Lai Ching-te met with international and Taiwanese members of the organizing committee for the 2024 Junior Chamber International (JCI) World Congress. In remarks, President Lai said that Taiwan will host this year’s JCI World Congress, adding that young leaders from many nations will focus on such issues as entrepreneurship and innovation, green economy, and carbon emissions reduction under the event’s theme, “Technological Innovation for a Prosperous and Sustainable Future.” The president thanked JCI for supporting Taiwan and expressed his hope for Taiwan to harness the power for change through this event, as we work together to make the world a better place.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

In October, Taiwan will host the 2024 JCI World Congress. Over the past several years, I have enjoyed many interactions with partners from JCI, and I am delighted to be able to welcome you all to the Presidential Office today. I wish the congress great success and thank all of our JCI partners for their contributions.

Over the years, JCI Taiwan has been actively involved in public affairs. Its Ten Outstanding Young Persons award encourages young people to contribute even more to society. It was an honor for me to serve as chairman of the panel of judges for the awards and to work with JCI in promoting this meaningful event.

As one of the world’s four major international service organizations, JCI continues to marshal the forces of its 350,000-strong global membership and community resources to promote global development. The 2024 JCI World Congress in October will bring together more than 6,000 people from 120 countries. The event will see young leaders from these nations focus on such issues as entrepreneurship and innovation, green economy, and carbon emissions reduction under its theme, “Technological Innovation for a Prosperous and Sustainable Future.”

I understand that JCI President Kaveen Kumar Kumaravel’s vision for his fellow members is “Let’s make a difference!” We are delighted to welcome the president and thank him for helping facilitate Taiwan’s hosting of this year’s world congress, so that we can harness the power for change as we work together to make the world a better place.

In closing, I want to extend my special thanks to JCI Chung-Li for winning the bid for Taiwan’s right to host the world congress. And I thank all of our guests once again for supporting Taiwan. I wish you a successful visit and the very best for the JCI World Congress.

Also in attendance at the meeting was JCI Secretary General Kevin Hin.