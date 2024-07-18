Industrial PC Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Achieve US$ 13.8 Billion by 2034

Use of industrial PCs rising to manage tasks in manufacturing, including next-generation autonomous robotics and automation

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An updated research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global industrial PC market is expected to be worth US$ 6.89 billion in 2024 and further expand at 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. With the increasing connectivity of industrial networks along with a rising preference for Industry 4.0 technologies, industrial PCs (IPCs) are becoming a key target for hackers.Prominent manufacturers are investing significantly in cybersecurity solutions, such as firewalls, encryption, secure boot mechanisms, and intrusion detection systems, for safeguarding IPCs and preventing data breaches, unauthorized access, and operational disruptions. Moreover, industry regulations and standards are mandating cybersecurity requirements, which is contributing to increased adoption of secure IPC solutions. Increased demand for industrial PCs is due to their ability to improve frequency and sophistication with robust security features. They support secure communication protocols, which is further shaping market dynamics.Growing emphasis on accident prevention and employee well-being is stimulating industries to adopt advanced safety measures and technologies, which is contributing to the rising use of industrial PCs. They help in facilitating real-time monitoring and robust control systems.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaway from Market StudyGlobal demand for industrial PCs is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 13.8 billion by 2034.Sales of industrial PCs in South Korea are evaluated to climb at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034. Demand for industrial PCs in Japan is projected to increase at 8.5% CAGR through 2034.North America is forecasted to occupy a market share of 31.5% by 2034. Worldwide sales of industrial PCs through direct sales channels are projected to rise at 7.5% CAGR and reach US$ 9.4 billion by 2034-end. Rack-mounted industrial PCs are analyzed to occupy 32% share of the market by 2034-end.“Rising expenditure by market players on technological advancements offering enhanced computing capabilities, such as improved connectivity options and increased storage capacities is widening the application scope of industrial PCs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Some of the leading manufacturers of industrial PCs are Advantech Co. Ltd., VarTech Systems, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg, OnLogic Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., Captec Ltd., Schneider Electric, Avalue Technology Incorporation, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Industrial PC, Inc., Kontron, Panasonic Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and OMRON Corporation.Growing Preference for Rack-Mounted Industrial PCs for Their Scalability and Modular DesignWorldwide sales of rack-mounted industrial PCs are calculated to rise at a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 4.42 billion by the end of 2034. These industrial PCs offer scalability and modular design thereby contributing to their increased popularity for deployment in industrial environments with space constraints. They are used extensively in process control, data acquisition, and service applications across several industries, such as power generation, transportation, and telecommunications, where easy maintenance, performance, and reliability are paramount.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7205 Serious Data Privacy and Cybersecurity ConcernsStrong security systems are essential to the way organizations operate, which makes it one of the main issues with digitalization. Growing apprehensions around privacy and data security are impeding the industrial PC market's growth. Cybersecurity risks are on the rise because to sophisticated malware that targets holes in internet connection sharing, or ICS. Businesses are at risk.Significant IT Infrastructure Investments and the Requirement for Continuous Information AvailabilityThe availability of information and e-communication are essential for industrial operations to operate efficiently. Industrial PCs are used to handle a number of IT infrastructure and network-related challenges, including resolution, monitoring, self-adaptation, installation, and economic performance assessment. Startups could take advantage of the potential brought about by the increased investment in IT infrastructure by providing more operationally efficient PCs. An important trend in the industrial PC industry is these investments.By the end of 2034, rack-mounted industrial PCs are expected to account for 32% of the global market revenue. Industrial PCs are the best choices for deployment in industrial settings with limited space available due to their scalable and modular designs. In several sectors, like transportation, power generation, and telecommunications, where dependability, performance, and ease of maintenance are critical, these PCs are used for process control, service applications, and data collecting.By 2034, direct sales channels are predicted to account for 68% of the market. Through these channels, manufacturers may interact directly with customers, learn about their unique needs, and provide tailored solutions. 