TibiGlobe Launches Social Trading: Empowering a Global Trading Community of Traders

GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TibiGlobe, a dynamic CFD broker that launched in late 2023 with a licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA, South Africa), announces the launch of its social trading platform. This feature, popular with traders worldwide, has been designed to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among traders and underscores TibiGlobe’s mission to create a seamless, fair, and secure trading environment.

"At TibiGlobe, we are dedicated to revolutionising online trading by providing a fair trading environment supported by the latest technologies and strategic partnerships. Our social trading platform is a testament to our belief in the power of community and collaboration," said Marinos Vassiliou, CEO of TibiGlobe. "As the interest in social trading and its market share has been growing exponentially over the past few years, we see this as an important step in strengthening our position in the market. What’s more, we are excited to empower our clients to learn, share, and grow together, making trading not just a solitary endeavour, but a shared journey towards success."

TibiGlobe’s social trading platform allows traders to follow, copy, and learn from the strategies of experienced investors, providing a unique opportunity to enhance trading skills and improve performance. This feature is designed to break down barriers, making sophisticated trading techniques accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience level.

"Our goal is to build a vibrant and supportive community where traders can connect, share insights, and succeed together. The launch of our social trading platform marks a significant step in our journey to provide a holistic and enriching trading experience," added Eleni Nicolaou, Head of Partnerships at TibiGlobe. "We are eager to extend this opportunity to our partners, enabling them to offer their clients innovative tools that enhance their trading journey and drive mutual growth."

TibiGlobe’s social trading platform is integrated seamlessly into its trading environment, ensuring that users can easily access and utilise this feature without any hassle. The platform supports a wide range of CFD instruments, from forex and cryptocurrencies to indices and metals, all within a secure and user-friendly interface.With its tight spreads and balanced swaps, TibiGlobe is actively working towards global expansion of its competitive offering in Latin America, MENA, and Asia.

As TibiGlobe continues to innovate and expand, the introduction of social trading is an important moment in its mission to redefine the future of online trading. Traders are invited to explore the platform, connect with like-minded individuals, and take advantage of the wealth of knowledge available at their fingertips.

Risk Disclaimer:

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Prices can fluctuate rapidly, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Please visit our website for a full risk disclaimer.

The information provided does not constitute financial advice and should not be relied upon as such. You should seek independent advice before making any investment decision.

About TibiGlobe

TibiGlobe is an FSCA licensed CFD broker committed to providing a fair, reliable, and secure trading environment. With a team of passionate professionals and strategic partnerships, TibiGlobe harnesses innovative technologies to offer a seamless trading experience. The company is dedicated to fostering a global community of traders and empowering them to achieve their financial goals with confidence. Learn more: https://TibiGlobe.com/

