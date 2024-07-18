Breaking Down the Industrial Noise Control Market: Top Industry Trends

Industrial Noise Control Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial noise control market is divided into categories based on the type of product, the materials used, the industries it serves, and geographical regions. Products include silencers, acoustic louvers, noise control enclosures, and curtains and barrier walls.

The industrial noise control market size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Curtains and Barrier Walls Take the Lead

As of 2021, curtains and barrier walls held the largest market share. This is due to their affordability and adaptability. These noise-reducing solutions use insulation to absorb sound waves, making workspaces more comfortable.

Silencers: The Up-and-Comer

While curtains and barrier walls currently reign supreme, silencers are predicted to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.

Driving the Market Forward

Several factors are propelling the industrial noise control market:

Industrial Boom in Developing Countries: The rise of industries in developing nations creates a greater need for noise control solutions.

Construction and Mining on the Rise: Increased activity in construction and mining sectors also fuels the demand for noise control measures.

Government Regulations: Stricter government guidelines aimed at limiting noise pollution play a significant role in market growth.

Challenges to Consider

Key Segments:

On the basis of material, the market is classified into polymers & composite, metal, fabric, and glass. The polymers & composite segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to its high productivity.

Development of the new and better polymers & composite that are cheaper and highly effective are also helping the growth of this segment. In addition, the metal segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is divided into industrial machinery, metal processing, automotive industry, construction & mining, and others. The industrial machinery segment registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to increasing industrialization. Industrial growth is mainly attributed to the increasing purchasing power of the masses across the world, along with various policies introduced by the government bodies that support the industrial growth of their respective countries. In addition to this, the automotive industry segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for commercial and personal vehicles by the masses, especially in developing countries.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the industrial noise control market report include Sound Seal, Ventac Co. Ltd., Technofirst, eNoiseControl, CSTI acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Merford Noise Control, SysTech Design Inc., R. Kohlhauer GmbH, and Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG.

Despite these positive trends, there are also challenges:

High Initial Costs: Many noise control systems are custom-designed for specific industries or machines, leading to high upfront costs.

Raw Material Fluctuations: Market growth can be hampered by fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used to manufacture noise control systems.

