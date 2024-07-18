PHILIPPINES, July 18 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 Bong Go champions grassroots sports development in Pamplona, Cagayan As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go supported efforts to energize the community and promote grassroots sports development in the tranquil town of Pamplona in Cagayan Province. The efforts began with Pamplona Mayor Digna Puzon Antonio, whose passion for sports and community development, partnered with Senator Go to request financial support from the Philippine Sports Commission, to revitalize the Pamplona Cultural and Sports Center which has been a venue to promote camaraderie, sportsmanship and unity in the locality. The financial aid from the PSC, championed by Go, will be directed towards improving the sports center with better equipment to help young athletes develop their skills and talents. "Sports weave resilience into the fabric of our communities, teaching our youth the values of teamwork and perseverance," said Go. Go has been emphasizing the role of sports in enhancing the well-being of Filipinos, asserting that active engagement in sports contributes to physical, psychological, and social health, which are vital for nation-building. As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, he has consistently advocated for an increased budget for sports programs. This includes additional funds to cover necessary repairs for the country's sports infrastructure, including the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila City, to support athletes better, as well as to strengthen support to elite athletes competing in the international stage while also supporting aspiring athletes in the grassroots level. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Situated in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the NAS merges secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing a dual pathway for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic pursuits. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading in May, seeks to institutionalize and strengthen an integrated and inclusive grassroots national sports program once enacted into law. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. As a sports enthusiast and athlete himself, Go continues to be an advocate for sports to encourage the youth to get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to keep healthy and fit. "Suportahan natin ang ating mga atleta. Bigyan natin ang mga kabataan ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng mas magandang kinabukasan gamit ang sports para maiahon ang pamilya sa kahirapan, maging produktibong mamamayan, at balang araw ay makapagbigay rin ng karangalan sa bansa," he ended.