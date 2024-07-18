Automotive Gear Shifter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Gear Shifter Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Gear Shifter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive gear shifter market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements and increasing vehicle production worldwide. From $11.33 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $12.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth can be attributed to the adoption of advanced transmission systems, stringent emission norms, and rising consumer preference for automatic gear shifters.

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Driving Technologies Fuel Market Growth

The automotive gear shifter market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $15.60 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth will be propelled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, which require advanced gear shifters, and the evolution of autonomous driving technologies that demand innovative shifter solutions. Additionally, recovering global automotive production post-pandemic and regulatory push for advanced transmission technologies will contribute to market expansion.

Major Players Driving Innovation

Key players in the automotive gear shifter market such as Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ford Motor Company are focusing on developing advanced functionalities to stay competitive. For instance, Tesla Inc. introduced a groundbreaking touchscreen gear shifter for its Model S and Model X cars, revolutionizing traditional gear selection methods.

Trends Shaping the Future of Gear Shifter Market

Innovative trends in the automotive gear shifter market include the integration of haptic feedback for enhanced user interaction, widespread adoption of shift-by-wire technology, and the trend towards lightweight and ergonomic designs. Gear shifters are increasingly being integrated with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enhancing vehicle safety and driving comfort.

Market Segmentation

The automotive gear shifter market is segmented based on:

• Component Type: Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Controller Area Network (CAN) Model, Solenoid Actuator

• Product Type: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Continuously Variable Transmission, Other Product Types

• Technology Type: Shift By Wire, Automatic Shifter

• Fuel System: Diesel, Petrol, Gasoline

• Applications: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the automotive gear shifter market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading in the forecast period. The region's dominance is driven by increasing automotive production, particularly in countries like China and India.

The Automotive Gear Shifter Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Gear Shifter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive gear shifter market size, automotive gear shifter market drivers and trends, automotive gear shifter market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive gear shifter market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

