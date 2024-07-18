Strategic Analysis Of The Global Aquaponics Market 2024 – 2033

Aquaponics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aquaponics market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth is driven by factors such as environmental sustainability, rising urbanization, and increasing consumer demand for organic produce, amidst concerns over chemical pesticide use and government incentives.

Major Trends Driving Market Growth

In the forecast period, the aquaponics market is expected to grow to $2.11 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4%. Key trends include the expansion of aquaponic systems in commercial agriculture, development of integrated aquaponics-fisheries systems, and customization of systems for niche markets. Additionally, trends include the integration of renewable energy sources and blockchain technology for enhanced traceability and transparency in food production.

Aquaponics Market Segments

The aquaponics market is segmented as follows:

• Component: Bio Filter, Settling Basins, Fish Tanks, Soil-Free Plant Bed, Rearing Tanks, Aquaponic Produce, Other Components

• Equipment: Grow Lights, Pump And Valves, Water Heaters, Water Quality Testing, Fish Pump Systems, Aeration System, Other Equipment

• Growing Mechanism: Deep Water Culture (DWC), Nutrient Film Technique (NFT), Media Filled Grow Beds, Application Aquaponics

• Produce: Fish, Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs

• Application: Commercial, Home Production, Research And Education

Impact of Decreasing Arable Land Areas

The reduction in arable land areas due to urbanization and soil degradation is propelling the aquaponics market. Aquaponics addresses this challenge by enabling efficient crop cultivation in limited space using vertical farming techniques and sustainable aquaculture practices.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the aquaponics market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and increasing adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by rising awareness and government support for sustainable farming practices.

Aquaponics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aquaponics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aquaponics market size, aquaponics market drivers and trends, aquaponics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The aquaponics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

