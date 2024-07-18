Global Apixaban Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

Apixaban Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Apixaban Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The apixaban market has shown robust growth, expanding from $2.69 billion in 2023 to $2.92 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. It will grow to $4.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. which is driven by factors such as increased incidence of atrial fibrillation, aging population, regulatory approvals, and shifts from warfarin to NOACs.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease and stroke, due to sedentary lifestyles and aging populations, is a key driver of the apixaban market. Apixaban plays a crucial role in managing these conditions by reducing the risk of blood clots, such as stroke and pulmonary embolism.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the apixaban market, such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, are focusing on innovation and expanding market reach. For instance, Tiefenbacher Pharmaceuticals launched a generic version of apixaban in Canada to enhance affordability and accessibility globally.

Emerging Trends in Drug Delivery Systems and Innovations

Innovations in drug delivery systems, approvals by regulatory bodies like the FDA, and advancements in digital health and telemedicine are prominent trends shaping the market. These developments are aimed at improving treatment outcomes and patient accessibility to apixaban.

Apixaban Market Segmentation

The apixaban market is segmented based on:

• Dosage Form: Capsule, Tablets

• Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

• End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the apixaban market in 2023, driven by high healthcare expenditure and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing healthcare awareness and rising patient diagnosis rates.

Apixaban Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Apixaban Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on apixaban market size, apixaban market drivers and trends, apixaban market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The apixaban market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

