Global Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood brain barrier technologies market is projected to grow from $1.23 billion in 2023 to $1.57 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 27.8%. The market is anticipated to reach $4.20 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.9%, driven by increasing focus on orphan drugs, rising incidence of neurological diseases, and advancements in drug delivery systems.

Rising Incidence of Neurological Diseases Drives Market Growth

The rising incidence of neurological diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the blood brain barrier technologies market. Neurological diseases, including conditions affecting the central and peripheral nervous systems, are increasing due to aging populations, improved diagnostic techniques, and lifestyle changes. Blood-brain barrier technologies enhance drug delivery to the brain, overcoming major challenges in treating neurological disorders. For instance, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 90,000 people were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. in December 2022, a 50% increase from 2021. Therefore, the rising incidence of neurological diseases is driving market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the blood brain barrier technologies market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., JCR Pharma Co. Ltd., Genentech Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Voyager Therapeutics Inc., Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc., Angiochem Inc., Ossianix Inc., ArmaGen Inc., BiOasis Technologies Inc., and BioArctic AB.

These companies are focusing on developing innovative, patented technologies to enhance drug delivery to the brain. For instance, in November 2022, BioArctic AB was granted a new patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office for a technology that enhances the transport of biopharmaceuticals across the blood-brain barrier, aiming to improve drug efficacy.

Trends in the Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Market

Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in nanotechnology, increasing research funding, growth in CNS disorder treatments, rising demand for non-invasive delivery methods, development of novel drug delivery systems, collaboration between pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and increased regulatory support. These trends are expected to drive market growth by providing new solutions for drug delivery and treatment of neurological diseases.

Segments:

• Technology: Bispecific Antibody Receptor-Mediated Transcytosis (RMT) Approach, Trojan Horse Approach, Increasing Permeability, Passive Diffusion, Other Technologies

• Application: Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Hunter’s Syndrome, Brain Cancer, Other Applications

• End-User: Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the blood brain barrier technologies market in 2023. The region's dominance is attributed to its robust healthcare infrastructure and significant research funding. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare and rising prevalence of neurological diseases.

Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blood Brain Barrier Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood brain barrier technologies market size, blood brain barrier technologies market drivers and trends, blood brain barrier technologies market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The blood brain barrier technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

