Blockchain in Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Blockchain in Security Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain in Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain in security market is projected to grow from $1.47 billion in 2023 to $2.07 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.1%. Despite challenges from evolving cybersecurity threats and digital transformations, the market is anticipated to reach $8.03 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 40.1%, driven by the increasing need for robust security measures and the rise of decentralized applications.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Market Growth

The growing cybersecurity threats are a significant factor contributing to the growth of the blockchain in security market. Cybersecurity threats refer to malicious activities that compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of information systems and data. Increased connectivity through more internet-connected devices, evolving cybercriminal tactics, and widespread adoption of digital technologies without adequate security measures have intensified these threats. Blockchain’s decentralized and immutable nature offers unparalleled protection against malicious attacks, making it a compelling choice for safeguarding sensitive data and transactions in various industries. For instance, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported over 94,000 cybercrime incidents during the financial year 2022-2023, a 23% increase from the previous year.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global blockchain in security market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15999&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the blockchain in security market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Infosys Technologies Private Limited, Horizen Labs Inc., SlowMist Technology Co Ltd., Bitfury Holding B.V., LeewayHertz Technologies Inc., Guardtime USA Inc., CertiK, Hacken OÜ, Ankr Network, OpenZeppelin, Trail of Bits Inc., ConsenSys Inc., BlockCypher Inc., Oasis Labs Inc., Securosys SA, Quantstamp Inc., and Blockchain Foundry Inc. These companies focus on developing innovative technologies such as anti-scam technologies to enhance cybersecurity measures and protect against fraudulent activities. For instance, Baorui, a UK-based cryptocurrency trading platform, introduced blockchain anti-scam technology in May 2024, pioneering a new era in trading by thoroughly examining every transaction to prevent potential fraud.

Trends in Blockchain Security

The blockchain in security market is witnessing several key trends. These include the development of smart contracts for automated security protocols, integration with IoT to secure devices, incorporation of cybersecurity measures, privacy-enhancing technologies, multi-chain ecosystems, and quantum-safe cryptography. These trends are aimed at enhancing the security, efficiency, and reliability of blockchain solutions across various applications.

Segments:

•Component: Platform, Services

•Security Type: Private, Public, Hybrid

•Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

•Application: Transportation And Logistics, Agriculture And Food, Manufacturing, Government, Information Technology And Telecom, Insurance, Retail, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the blockchain in security market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-security-global-market-report

Blockchain In Security Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blockchain In Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blockchain in security market size, blockchain in security market drivers and trends, blockchain in security market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The blockchain in security market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-banking-and-financial-services-global-market-report

Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-home-security-global-market-report

IoT Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-security-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293