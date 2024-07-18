SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 18, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Fun Worlds Gaming Platform

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today has announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with Fun Worlds Gaming , an innovative GameFi platform. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access Fun Worlds' ecosystem of blockchain games and services.

Fun Worlds is a revolutionary GameFi platform that blends blockchain technology with online gaming, offering a unique ecosystem that integrates NFTs and DeFi. The platform features a diverse range of game content, innovative gameplay, and multiple earning models for players, all built on a decentralized gaming ecosystem.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily explore and participate in Fun Worlds' gaming ecosystem, including access to Fun Card NFTs, Gem tokens, and the platform's unique Game Hub protocol. OKX Wallet users can now enjoy a seamless gaming experience while leveraging various earning opportunities within the Fun Worlds platform, all from the security and convenience of their trusted wallet.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com