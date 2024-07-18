Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Display Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) Display Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The active matrix organic light emitting diode (AMOLED) display market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $14.16 billion in 2023 to $16.59 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. It will grow to $31.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This growth can be attributed to increased emphasis on energy-efficient technologies, improved contrast ratios, faster refresh rates, and better color accuracy. Additionally, the development of bendable and foldable AMOLED screens has significantly contributed to market expansion. The efficiency of AMOLED displays and their increased use in smartwatches, fitness trackers, and high-end TV models have further driven market growth.

Rising Demand for Smartphones Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the AMOLED display market in the coming years. Smartphones, integrating cellular communication with advanced computing and internet connectivity, have become indispensable for browsing, content streaming, and accessing online services. The advent of flexible AMOLED displays has enabled innovative smartphone designs such as curved or foldable displays, enhancing user experience and driving market demand.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AMOLED display market, such as Lenovo Group Limited, Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Display Co. Ltd., are focusing on technological innovations to gain a competitive edge. Companies are developing solutions like OLED gaming consoles to enhance visual quality with vibrant colors and sharp contrast. For instance, Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch OLED, featuring a 7-inch OLED screen and enhanced audio, demonstrating advancements in OLED technology for gaming devices.

Major Trends and Innovations

In the forecast period, major trends in the AMOLED display market include emerging applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), advancements in manufacturing processes, and increased production capacity. Innovations such as microLED and AMOLED hybrid displays, quantum dot enhancement, transparent and mirror displays, and ultra-thin lightweight designs are reshaping the market landscape.

Segments:

• Type: Conventional, Flexible, Transparent, 3-Dimensional (3D)

• Material: Polymer, Glass, Glass Substrate

• Application: Consumer Electronics, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the AMOLED display market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership through the forecast period. The region's dominance is attributed to robust consumer electronics manufacturing, technological advancements, and increasing investments in display technologies.

