Immunoglobulin Market Size to Hit US$ US$ 24.9 Billion by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 5.1%

UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s report titled "𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐈𝐠𝐆, 𝐈𝐠𝐀, 𝐈𝐠𝐌, 𝐈𝐠𝐄, 𝐈𝐠𝐃), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚, 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐲𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐲 (𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐏), 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞, 𝐌𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 (𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global immunoglobulin market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunoglobulin-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The rising prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune disorders among the masses across the globe is propelling the market growth. Conditions like primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and autoimmune diseases necessitate regular administration of immunoglobulin therapies to manage symptoms and enhance patient quality of life. These therapies are essential for increasing the immune system's function, particularly in individuals with compromised immune responses. In addition, the growing awareness among individuals about the diagnosis of these conditions is positively influencing the market​​.

● 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬:

Innovations in biotechnology and manufacturing processes have revolutionized the immunoglobulin market. Enhanced purification techniques and innovative production methods assist in improving the safety and efficacy of immunoglobulin products. These advancements allow for higher yields and purer products, reducing the risk of adverse reactions. Innovations, such as subcutaneous immunoglobulins (SCIG), provide more convenient and patient-friendly treatment options, allowing for home-based administration and improved adherence to therapy. The ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts in this field are continually introducing better formulations and delivery methods​.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The rising adoption of subcutaneous administration (SCIG) of immunoglobulins due to its convenience and effectiveness is bolstering the market growth. SCIG allows patients to self-administer treatments at home, which reduces the need for frequent hospital visits and provides flexibility in dosing schedules. This method improves patient quality of life and treatment adherence, as it is less invasive and can be managed independently. Increasing preferences for SCIG over traditional intravenous methods on account of its associated benefits, including reduced infusion times, fewer side effects, and the ability to maintain more stable blood levels of immunoglobulins, is impelling the market growth.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4505&flag=C

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● ADMA Biologics Inc.

● Baxter international Inc.

● Biotest AG, CSL Limited

● Grifols S.A

● Kedrion S.p.A

● LFB SA

● Octapharma AG

● Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.

● Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● IgG

● IgA

● IgM

● IgE

● IgD

IgG represents the largest segment as it plays a critical role in the immune response and defense against pathogens.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Hypogammaglobulinemia

● Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

● Immunodeficiency Disease

● Myasthenia Gravis

● Others

Immunodeficiency disease holds the biggest market share due to its essential role in immunoglobulin therapy.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲:

● Intravenous Mode of Delivery

● Subcutaneous Mode of Delivery

Intravenous mode of delivery accounts for the largest market share, driven by its rapid and efficient absorption.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the immunoglobulin market on account of the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art medical facilities and technologies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing demand for immunoglobulin among the geriatric population, as they are more susceptible to immunodeficiency and autoimmune conditions, is offering a favorable market outlook. This demographic shift leads to a higher prevalence of diseases, such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP), among individuals, which necessitates regular and effective immunoglobulin treatments to manage their health.

Governing agencies of various countries are providing more approvals for new immunoglobulin products, facilitating quicker market entry. In addition, they are funding and supporting research and development (R&D) efforts, which is impelling the market growth.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

𝐀𝐀𝐕 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aav-contract-development-manufacturing-organizations-market

𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

𝐀𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aortic-valve-replacement-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.